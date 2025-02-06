Knowledge Graph Market Expected To Reach USD 9.23 Billion by 2032, Growing at CAGR 12.45% | Franz Inc., IBM Corporation, Ontotext

United States, New York, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introspective Market Research is pleased to announce the publication of its latest report, Dermabrasion Market. This in-depth analysis shows that the Global Knowledge Graph Market, valued at USD 3.21 Billion in 2023, is set for substantial growth and is projected to reach USD 9.23 Billion by 2032. This anticipated expansion reflects a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.45% from 2024 to 2032.

The Knowledge Graph Market is driven by the increasing demand for structured data, AI advancements, and enhanced search capabilities. Key trends include the rise of semantic technologies, integration with machine learning, and growing adoption in industries like healthcare, e-commerce, and finance for better decision-making and personalized experiences.

Market Insights and Trend Analysis:

Rising Demand for Structured Data: Organizations are increasingly relying on structured data to improve decision-making and operational efficiency. Knowledge graphs enable the integration of diverse data sources into a unified, interconnected framework, making it easier to extract insights and identify relationships. This demand is fueled by the need for real-time analytics and data-driven strategies across industries like healthcare, finance, and e-commerce.

Advancements in AI and Machine Learning: Knowledge graphs enhance AI and ML models by providing contextual and semantic understanding of data. They enable better natural language processing (NLP), recommendation systems, and predictive analytics. As AI adoption grows, the need for knowledge graphs to support intelligent applications and automate complex processes is becoming a critical driver.

Expansion in Industry-Specific Applications: Knowledge graphs offer significant opportunities in sectors like healthcare for drug discovery, finance for fraud detection, and e-commerce for personalized recommendations. By leveraging domain-specific knowledge graphs, businesses can unlock new insights, improve customer experiences, and drive innovation.

Integration with IoT and Big Data: The proliferation of IoT devices and big data creates opportunities for knowledge graphs to manage and analyze vast amounts of interconnected data. By organizing IoT-generated data into meaningful relationships, knowledge graphs can enable smarter automation, predictive maintenance, and real-time decision-making in smart cities, manufacturing, and logistics.

Key Players to Watch:

Amazon Web Services (AWS) (USA)

Cambridge Semantics (USA)

Datavid (United Kingdom)

Franz Inc. (USA)

IBM Corporation (USA)

MarkLogic Corporation (USA)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

Neo4j, Inc. (USA)

Ontotext (Bulgaria)

OpenLink Software (USA)

Oracle Corporation (USA)

SAP SE (Germany)

Semantic Web Company (Austria)

Stardog Union (USA)

TigerGraph (USA)

Other Active Players

Recent Development:

In December 2024, AppliedAI launched Opus.com, a generative AI platform powered by the world’s first Large Work Model (LWM) and Work Knowledge Graph (WKG), targeting regulated industries like banking, healthcare, and insurance. Developed with Palantir, McKinsey, and Metalab, Opus automated critical workflows, reducing costs by 50% and improving accuracy by 10%. The platform, unveiled at Palantir’s DevCon in November 2024, enabled enterprises to create industrial-grade workflows in under 15 minutes, marking a significant advancement in the knowledge graph market.

In October 2024, Semantic Web Company and Ontotext merged to form Graphwise, a leading Graph AI provider. The new entity combines Ontotext’s GraphDB engine with Semantic Web Company’s PoolParty platform, offering a comprehensive knowledge graph solution for enterprises. Graphwise aims to enhance AI accuracy and reliability by integrating structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data, addressing the growing demand for trustworthy AI systems. With over 200 customers, Graphwise is positioned to drive innovation in AI-driven decision-making and data management.

Key Segments of Market Report:

By Material

Product Knowledge Graphs

Enterprise Knowledge Graphs

Domain-Specific Knowledge Graphs





By Deployment

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

By Application

Semantic Search

Data Integration

Knowledge Management

Ai & Machine Learning

By Data Source

Structured

Unstructured

Semi-Structured





By End-User

Healthcare

Retail and E-Commerce

Financial Services

Government

It and Telecommunications

Others

By Region:

North America dominates the global knowledge graph market, driven by advanced AI adoption, strong investments in technology, and the presence of key players like Google, Microsoft, and IBM. The region's focus on data-driven decision-making, coupled with widespread use of knowledge graphs in industries like healthcare, finance, and retail, fuels its leadership. Europe follows closely, with growing demand for semantic technologies and AI solutions. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a high-growth market, supported by rapid digital transformation and increasing AI adoption in countries like China and India. Overall, North America remains the frontrunner, leveraging its technological infrastructure and innovation ecosystem to maintain its dominant position.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Knowledge Graph Market:

1. Executive Summary





-Into the market research report, the executive summary highlights the most critical market findings, including key trends and actionable insights, offering clients a snapshot of the report’s core takeaways.

2. Market Landscape





-This section is crafted to include a detailed analysis of Knowledge Graph Market Dynamics, Growth Trends, And Regulatory Frameworks. Tools like PESTEL Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and Investment Pockets are employed to present a thorough market outlook and future growth projections.

3. Knowledge Graph Market Competitive Analysis





-The competitive analysis examines the Key Players, Their Positioning, Strengths, And Opportunities. By mapping competition, we provide actionable intelligence for clients to strategize effectively.

4. Knowledge Graph Market Segmentation Analysis





-In segmentation, we break down the market into Key and Sub-Segments, focusing on their growth potential, demand patterns, and overall market contribution.

5. Regional Analysis





-Through in-depth global, regional, and country-level insights, we analyse key growth drivers and challenges specific to each geography.

6. Knowledge Graph Market Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion





-The concluding section consolidates the findings, offering strategic recommendations and emphasizing practical, client-centric strategies to navigate market complexities.

7. Thematic Research Methodology





-Leveraging primary and secondary research, we ensure data authenticity and reliability. Our reports follow the MORE Principle:

Magnifying Insights : Delivering accurate and detailed research findings.

: Delivering accurate and detailed research findings. Optimizing Strategies : Customizing strategies for client needs.

: Customizing strategies for client needs. Refining Solutions : Continuously enhancing research processes.

: Continuously enhancing research processes. Elevating Client Impact: Creating measurable value for client success.

