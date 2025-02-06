Recycled Scrap Metal Market Poised for Growth Amid Sustainability Initiatives and Rising Demand for Raw Materials | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global recycled scrap metal market will witness tremendous growth, with the sales value forecasted to rise to USD 75.5 billion in 2025 and further jump to USD 149.9 billion by 2035. Rising demand for raw materials that are sustainable across different industries like automobile, construction, and electronics combined with environmental regulation that strictly focuses on metal recycling is fueling this growth. With the pace of development in recycling technologies, growing consumption of metals, and circular economy, the market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035. As more and more industries opt for green practices, the recycled scrap metal sector will become an important player in carbon footprints reduction and conservation of resources.

The global recycled scrap metal market is witnessing robust growth, driven by an increasing emphasis on sustainability, cost-efficiency, and technological advancements in recycling processes. The demand for recycled metal is surging across industries such as construction, automotive, electronics, and packaging, positioning the market for sustained expansion in the coming years.

Discover Growth Opportunities in Recycled Scrap Metal – Get Your Sample Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/report-sample#5245502d47422d3134313132

Market Growth Drivers

Sustainability & Environmental Regulations: Stringent government regulations on metal extraction and growing environmental concerns are accelerating the adoption of recycled scrap metal as an eco-friendly alternative to virgin metal extraction. Increasing Industrial Demand: The automotive, aerospace, and construction industries are shifting towards sustainable materials, fueling the demand for high-quality recycled metal. Cost Advantages: Recycling scrap metal significantly reduces energy consumption compared to mining and refining raw metals, making it a cost-effective solution for manufacturers. Technological Advancements: Innovations in metal recycling technologies, including AI-driven sorting systems and improved smelting techniques, are enhancing efficiency and product quality. Growth in Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Green Energy: The transition towards EVs and renewable energy systems is increasing the demand for lightweight, high-performance recycled metals such as aluminum and copper.



Trends and Opportunities in the Recycled Scrap Metal Market

Urban Mining Expansion: With depleting natural resources, urban mining—recovering valuable metals from discarded electronics and industrial waste—is gaining traction.

With depleting natural resources, urban mining—recovering valuable metals from discarded electronics and industrial waste—is gaining traction. Circular Economy Adoption: Leading companies are integrating circular economy principles, emphasizing the reuse and recycling of metals to minimize waste and maximize resource efficiency.

Leading companies are integrating circular economy principles, emphasizing the reuse and recycling of metals to minimize waste and maximize resource efficiency. Regional Market Growth: Asia-Pacific is emerging as a dominant player due to rapid industrialization, while North America and Europe continue to lead in regulatory support for recycling initiatives.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a dominant player due to rapid industrialization, while North America and Europe continue to lead in regulatory support for recycling initiatives. Strategic Mergers & Acquisitions: Companies are forming alliances and acquiring smaller players to expand recycling capacities and strengthen supply chains.

Companies are forming alliances and acquiring smaller players to expand recycling capacities and strengthen supply chains. Integration of AI and Robotics: Automation in scrap metal sorting and processing is improving the purity levels of recycled metal, thereby boosting market value.



Stay Ahead with Detailed Analysis – Get the Full Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/recycled-scrap-metal-market

Key Takeaways

Rising sustainability efforts and regulatory policies are driving the increased adoption of recycled scrap metal across industries.

are driving the increased adoption of recycled scrap metal across industries. Technological advancements , including AI and robotics, are enhancing metal sorting and processing efficiency.

, including AI and robotics, are enhancing metal sorting and processing efficiency. Cost-effectiveness remains a primary driver, as recycling reduces energy consumption compared to virgin metal production.

remains a primary driver, as recycling reduces energy consumption compared to virgin metal production. Strategic mergers and acquisitions are strengthening industry players’ market presence and expanding recycling capacities.

are strengthening industry players’ market presence and expanding recycling capacities. The global transition to electric vehicles and renewable energy is boosting demand for lightweight, high-performance recycled metals.



"The recycled scrap metal market is entering a phase of accelerated growth, driven by sustainability regulations, cost benefits, and technological advancements. Industries such as automotive, construction, and renewable energy are increasingly relying on high-quality recycled metals, signaling a strong demand trajectory. Companies investing in innovative recycling technologies and sustainable supply chain strategies will be at the forefront of this transformation." says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).





Competitive Landscape

The recycled scrap metal market is highly competitive, with key players continuously investing in technology, strategic partnerships, and capacity expansion. Major companies operating in the sector include:

American Iron & Metal (AIM)

ArcelorMittal

Aurubis AG

DBW Metals Recycling

Kuusakoski

Metallon Recycling Pte Ltd.

Nucor Corporation

OmniSource, LLC

Sims Limited

TKC Metal Recycling Inc.

Recent Industry Developments

In December 2024, Spain's Sidenor Group acquired Barcelona-based Eplus to enhance sustainability and reduce carbon emissions, according to CincoDias.

In November 2024, Brazil’s Gerdau S.A. completed the acquisition of a Tennessee-based metals recycling company to expand its scrap processing operations in North America.

A Comprehensive Overview of the General and Advanced Materials Market: Key Drivers and Future Trends https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/general-and-advanced-materials





Growing Role of Ferrous Metals in the Recycled Scrap Industry: Driving Sustainability and Innovation

The rising demand for ferrous metals is driven by rapid developments in the construction and transportation sectors, where materials like steel and iron are crucial for building infrastructure, automobiles, trains, and ships. Additionally, the increasing production of industrial machinery, tools, and equipment is further fueling the growth of ferrous metals in industrial development. By 2035, ferrous metals are projected to account for a substantial 72.5% value share in the recycled scrap metal market, underscoring their dominance in the circular economy.

While ferrous metals lead in volume, non-ferrous metals such as aluminum, copper, and lead are also witnessing notable growth, albeit at a different pace. These metals are extensively used in aerospace, electronics, and renewable energy sectors due to their lightweight properties, corrosion resistance, and high conductivity. Their rising demand is largely attributed to increasing automotive applications of aluminum and the growing need for copper in electrical infrastructure. Though non-ferrous metals hold a smaller market share, they play a pivotal role in high-tech industries, driving innovation and sustainability.

Recycled Scrap Metal Demand to Be Dominated by the Building & Construction Sector by 2035

The building and construction sector is set to be the largest consumer of recycled scrap metal, holding a 15.6% market share by 2035. With an estimated revenue growth of 6.4% between 2025 and 2035, the industry is increasingly embracing sustainable construction practices and energy-efficient building solutions. Recycled ferrous metals, particularly steel and iron, are widely used in structural applications due to their cost-effectiveness and environmental benefits. The push for green buildings and eco-friendly infrastructure projects further accelerates the adoption of recycled metals in commercial and residential construction.

Other sectors, including transportation, consumer electronics, and packaging, are also contributing to the demand for recycled metals. The transportation industry heavily relies on aluminum and steel for vehicle manufacturing, while consumer electronics and packaging predominantly use aluminum and copper. However, the growth rate in these sectors is not as pronounced as in the construction industry. Niche markets such as apparatus and hand tools, home décor, furniture, and jewelry continue to exhibit steady but relatively lower demand for recycled metals. Ultimately, the construction sector remains the most promising avenue for recycled scrap metal utilization, aligning with global sustainability goals and environmental initiatives.

Key Segmentation

By Metal Type:

In terms of metal type, the industry is divided into Ferrous Metals and Non-Ferrous Metals. Ferrous Metals is further segmented into Iron and Steel. Similarly, Non-Ferrous Metals is further segmented into Aluminum, Copper, Precious Metal, Tin, Zinc and Others.

By Source Type:

In terms of source type, the industry is divided into production scrap and post-consumer scrap.

By End-Use:

In terms of End-Use, the industry is divided into transportation, building & construction, consumer electronics, packaging, equipment & tools, art, decor & home furnishings, jewellery and others.

By Region:

Key regions of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa have been covered in the report.

Old Source:

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/05/17/2445104/0/en/Recycled-Scrap-Metal-Market-is-Extrapolated-to-Reach-a-Value-of-US-98-5-Bn-by-2031-Future-Market-Insights.html

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recycled-scrap-metal-market-to-exceed-us-98-5-bn-by-2031-as-application-for-recycled-ferrous-metals-continue-to-gain-momentum-future-market-insights-301415285.html

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Chemicals & Materials

The neon gas market will be valued at USD 286.6 million in 2024 with the surging safety of storing and transporting the gas in cylinders. The industry is forecasted to surpass a 7.8% CAGR through 2034.

The global artificial turf market size is predicted to reach USD 3,490.8 million in 2024. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the assessment period to reach a value of USD 6,338.4 million by 2034.

The global thermal interface material market size is estimated to reach USD 2,482.6 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 7,623.3 million by 2034. The market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 11.9% in the projected period.

The global glass wool insulation market is anticipated to reach a value of USD 6,996.3 million by 2034, up from USD 4,223.2 million in 2024. The market is estimated to experience a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period.

The global roofing material market size is anticipated to reach USD 147.1 billion in 2024. It is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period and is projected to reach a value of USD 231.1 billion by 2034.

The global argon gas market size is estimated to be worth USD 241.3 million in 2024. It is anticipated to reach a value of USD 408.4 million by 2034. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period between 2024 and 2034.

The global residential and commercial smart glass market size is expected to reach USD 58248.1 million in 2024. The sector is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

By the end of the forecast period, the lithium and lithium ion battery electrolyte industry value is slated to hit USD 16,628.9 million.

The global flat steel industry value reached USD 558 billion in 2023. Over the forecast period, the value is anticipated to rise at 5.9% CAGR. The sector is predicted to increase from USD 586 billion in 2024 to USD 1037 billion in 2034.

The worldwide asphalt shingle market size reached USD 8626.5 million in 2023. Over the forecast period, the value is anticipated to rise at 3.8% CAGR. The industry is predicted to increase from USD 9187.2 million in 2024 to USD 13340.1 million in 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries. Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube