Insulin Pump Market to Reach US$ 25.40 Billion By 2033 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global insulin pump market valuation is poised to reach US$ 25.40 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2033.

According to global estimates, about 540 million people are diagnosed with diabetes. Of those individuals, approximately 1.5 million in more than 150 countries utilize insulin pumps daily, illustrating a change toward more specialized treatment methods such as constant subcutaneous insulin infusion (CSII). In 2023, more than 180,000 new insulin pumps were registered in at least 50 countries, signaling a rising demand in regions beyond conventional strongholds like North America and Europe. About 20 million individuals—many children—suffer from severe Type 1 diabetes and require more refined devices than multiple daily injections alone can deliver. In alignment with these trends, market-leading manufacturers have trained more than 100,000 doctors globally to facilitate safer and broader adoption of insulin pumps.

Lower physical activity levels worldwide usually lead to erratic blood glucose fluctuations, further supporting global insulin pump market usage. Around US$ 3 million is spent annually on hospital admissions due to uncontrolled glucose levels among Type 1 diabetes patients, and pump therapy reportedly decreases such episodes by more than 300,000 cases globally. Concurrently, the 22 million new diabetes diagnoses registered each year continue to push demand for solutions that facilitate everyday glucose control. In economic terms, about US$ 900 billion was spent on diabetes management last year, prompting intense discussions among global healthcare stakeholders about advanced control systems like tethered and tubeless insulin delivery. Moreover, 15 new insulin pump models have been launched since 2021, featuring Bluetooth-supported, app-based interfaces for real-time monitoring and personalized dosing.

Rapid Advancement of Continuous Glucose Monitoring Technology

The backbone of the insulin pump market’s growth lies in accurate continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) and real-time insulin dosing algorithms. State-of-the-art CGM sensors now come with auto-calibration or minimal recalibration features and share real-time data with insulin pumps. By sharing real-time glucose data with insulin pumps, they form a closed-loop system that automatically adjusts insulin delivery based on glucose levels, enhancing precision and glycemic control. This integration improves user convenience, lowers risks of hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia, and allows remote monitoring by healthcare providers for more personalized care. Also, AI-powered systems are leveraging CGM and pump data to deliver tailored insulin dosing and lifestyle recommendations. These innovations are transforming diabetes care, empowering users with better tools for self-management, and enhancing overall health outcomes.

Already, 5 hybrid closed-loop systems have received FDA approval, reflecting the industry’s push to combine AI-driven dosing solutions. Several large-scale clinical trials aim to refine these algorithms, further validating advancements in time-in-range metrics and potentially boosting CGM-based pump adoption. Collaboration between global pump makers and sensor developers has produced at least 12 synergy-focused applets, ensuring high-quality data flow and advanced safety. Many centers are testing these solutions in real-world hospital networks, citing reduced manual entries and fewer hyperglycemia incidents—an essential step toward mainstream acceptance and higher patient autonomy.

Tubed Insulin Pumps Dominate the Global Market Share, Offering Reliable and Customizable Diabetes Management

Tubed (Tethered) insulin pumps maintain a commanding market share of more than 60% in the insulin pump market, thanks to their reliable components, established performance, and strong track record. As of 2023, approximately 1 million tubed pumps have been sold, showing widespread acceptance due to stable insulin infusion, minimal device malfunctions (fewer than 50,000 reported issues), and high patient fulfillment. In the United States alone, it is projected that 700,000 patients prefer tethered pumps each year because they usually permit a more precise and customizable infusion schedule.

On average, each tubed pump weighs about 110 grams, lending itself to everyday usage. Many patients replace these pumps every four years, maintaining the upgrade cycle—an essential revenue stream for major manufacturers that collectively invest around US$ 250 million in technology improvements. Leading healthcare providers in the U.S. issue about 600,000 tubed-pump prescriptions annually, further proving the consistency demanded by Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes patients needing advanced insulin management.

Offline Sales Channels Lead the Insulin Pump Market, Driven by Trusted Healthcare Provider Relationships and Hands-On Support

Offline sales channels firmly dominate, representing 87% of the insulin pump market. Hospitals, clinics, and physical pharmacies collectively manage the bulk of pump prescriptions, which numbered 15 million units in 2023. Patients appreciate face-to-face consultations and hands-on device demos, specifically those new to pump therapy. In many regions, direct engagement is an important part of building trust and delivering immediate post-purchase support—usually a deciding factor for individuals facing the complicatedness of blood glucose management.

While 2 million pumps were fulfilled via e-commerce platforms last year, offline alternatives in the insulin pump market continue to thrive due to the established relationships between healthcare experts and device providers. These channels also account for around 1.3 million pump upgrades or replacements annually, given the standard four-year replacement cycles. In 2023, physical medical device retailers (over 300,000 worldwide) collectively spent US$ 800 million on staff training and promotional initiatives, solidifying their market presence. In parallel, hospital pharmacies aid from established coverage in national healthcare programs and consistent product replenishment schedules. These pharmacies ensure insulin pumps and consumables, like infusion sets and reservoirs, are consistently available, allowing uninterrupted patient care and optimal insulin management. With the support of reimbursement programs, hospital pharmacies make insulin pumps more affordable and accessible for patients. Their established infrastructure fosters trust among healthcare providers and patients, driving the adoption of these devices. As demand for insulin pumps grows, the role of hospital pharmacies remains essential in ensuring reliable access and supporting the market’s growth.

Type 1 Diabetes Drives Demand for Insulin Pumps, Ensuring Better Glycemic Control and Improved Health Outcomes

Type 1 diabetes dominates the global insulin pump market due to the critical requirement for precise, round-the-clock insulin dosing. An estimated 9 million people worldwide are diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, and 2.5 million of them depend on insulin pumps to maintain better glycemic control. In the United States alone, 1.6 million Type 1 cases aid from pumps, with nearly 700,000 first-time pump adopters annually. Similarly, multiple European countries report 200 new pump requests per month in regional hospitals, showing a sustained demand for advanced insulin delivery systems.

Greater acceptance of pump therapy in Type 1 diabetes stems from enhanced time-in-range and reduced risk for complications. More than 3000 clinical studies over the past five years highlight the advantages of pump-based regimens, encompassing decreased episodes of hypoglycemia, fewer daytime fluctuations, and fewer overnight emergencies. Given the routine nature of replacing pumps every four to five years, manufacturers maintain a flowing revenue stream. Even with broader economic challenges, pump manufacturers consistently outperform past sales quarters, highlighting stable growth in the face of market fluctuations.

Key Companies in Global Insulin Pump Market:

Beta Bionics

Cellnovo Ltd

CeQur

EOFlow

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Insulet Corporation

Jiangsu Delfu Co., Ltd.

LA Roche

Medtronic

MicroPort

Tandem Diabetes Care

Terumo

Valeritas

ViCentra

Ypsomed

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Diabetes Type

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Gestational Diabetes

By Gender

Male

Female

By Device Type

Tubed (Tethered) Insulin Pump

Tubeless Insulin Pumps (Patch Pumps)

By Sales Channel

Online Channels

Offline Channels

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies and Clinics



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

