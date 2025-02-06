Chloramine Filters Market is Anticipated to Reach US$ 3.27 Billion by 2034, Driven by 6.5% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, The global chloramine filters market was valued at US$ 1,744.3 million in 2024 and will expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 6.5% to end up at US$ 3,274.2 million by 2034.

The amplifying demand in chloramine filter market is due to concerns about safe drinking water and the many health hazards associated with chloramine exposure. Respiratory diseases, skin irritation, and many other health complications arise from chloramine, and all of these factors significantly increase the demand for high-quality filtration systems. Catalytic Activated Carbon Filters are highly in demand as they facilitate a chemical reaction to convert the chloramines to nontoxic compounds. Reverse Osmosis Systems remove chloramine by allowing water through a semipermeable membrane that filters a wide variety of impurities from the water.

Stringent regulations regarding the quality of water, increased awareness among consumers, and advancement in technologies also affect the market positively. Chloramine is widely utilized in key markets such as North America and Europe. The need for chloramine filters is growing in residential, commercial, and industrial areas, as both consumers and municipalities pursue safer, higher-quality water.

In line with these growing concerns, the Water Quality Association reports more than one in five Americans uses drinking water treated with chloramines. Chloramine use can lead to the formation of nitrosamines, which are suspected carcinogens. As these risks become more widely recognized, the demand for filtration solutions capable of addressing chloramine and its by-products continues to rise.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The market is projected to grow at 4% CAGR and reach US$ 3,274.2 million by 2034

CAGR and reach by 2034 The market created an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1,530.0 million growing at a CAGR of 5% between 2024 to 2034

growing at a CAGR of between 2024 to 2034 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 6% in 2034

in 2034 Predominating market players include APEC Water Systems, Aquasana, Pentair (Pelican), Kinetico and US Water Systems among others.

KDF (Kinetic Degradation Fluxion) Filters under filter type are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 251.8 million between 2024 and 2034

creating an absolute $ opportunity of between 2024 and 2034 North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1,063.5 million

Chloramine Filter Popularity Soars in North America and Europe as Health Awareness and Water Quality Regulations Increase, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Chloramine Filter Market:

APEC Water Systems; Aquasana; Home Master; iSpring; Express Water; Pentek (Pentair); Hydronix; RainSoft; Water-Right; Kinetico; US Water Systems; Other Market Players

Market Development

To enhance their position in the worldwide market, major players are concentrating on expansion strategies, product innovations, technological progress, and strategic alliances. These companies aim to capture an increasing share in a rapidly growing demand for chloramine filters in various industries

In August 2023, Aquasana launched its SmartFlow Reverse Osmosis (RO) water filtration system, designed to efficiently remove up to 99.99% of 90 contaminants, including fluoride, arsenic, lead, and PFAS. The system combines SmartFlow technology with Claryum filtration and reverse osmosis to provide one of the highest contaminant removal rates in the industry.

Chloramine Filter Industry News:

On November 2023, Veralto Corporation announced a US$ 15 million investments in Axine Water Technologies, a company specializing in electrochemical oxidation for contaminant destruction. Axine's electraCLEAR technology effectively removes organic contaminants, including PFAS, from wastewater, providing a cost-effective solution for industrial and pharmaceutical sectors. This strategic partnership enhances Veralto’s water treatment portfolio and expands its presence in North American municipal and industrial markets, reinforcing its commitment to tackling emerging water contaminants.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global chloramine filters market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the Filter Type (Carbon Filters (Activated Carbon Filter, Catalytic Activated Carbon Filter), KDF (Kinetic Degradation Fluxion) Filters, Reverse Osmosis Systems, Whole house water filtration system), by application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Municipal Water Treatment), by end user (Food and Beverage Industry, Aquariums and Aquaculture, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Laboratory and Research, Industrial Processes, Textile and Dyeing Industry, Swimming Pools and Spas, Residential and Commercial Water Treatment), by sales channel (Online (direct-to-consumer websites, e-commerce platforms), Offline (specialty water filtration retailers, home improvement stores, distributors and wholesalers)), and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa)

