CBDistillery™ Brings Gummy Manufacturing In-House

DENVER, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balanced Health Botanicals’ CBDistillery™, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Village Farms International (NASDAQ: VFF) and one of the best-selling CBD brands in the United States, today announced that its full range of hemp-derived gummies is now manufactured in-house at its GMP-certified facility south of Denver, Colorado. This internalization demonstrates the company’s commitment to offering quality wellness products while enabling greater innovation, agility, and inventory control.

“The internalization highlights one of our key competencies as a company: manufacturing excellence,” said Bill Stoufer, President of Balanced Health Botanicals. “Now we can put our GMP to use by maintaining complete quality control over the process, from start to finish. Our team is proud to have a hand in making the top-selling gummies available on the market today, right here in our own facility.”

With the changing regulatory landscape among U.S. states on the delivery of hemp-derived CBD products, Stoufer also cited the company’s greater capacity to develop new and seasonal product lines with a short turnaround time since internalizing manufacturing.

“It gives us a manufacturing platform that allows for innovation, limited-time offerings, and the ability to quickly pivot. Now we're able to be nimbler in response so that we can continue to deliver CBD products with the benefits our customers are relying on to support their wellness.”

Mark Grunder, Balanced Health Botanicals’ Vice President of Operations, reiterated the company’s commitment to providing high-quality, safe, and trustworthy products as one of the benefits of internalization.

“Bringing our gummy manufacturing in-house enables Balanced Health Botanicals to control supply chain quality. We’re now even better equipped to restrict the presence of pesticides and other contaminants in our products, while also ensuring only natural colors and flavors are employed,” he said. “It also means we can produce gummies with shorter lead times in accordance with customer demand; so ultimately, products are fresher to market.”

CBDistillery™ has seen early success since bringing gummy manufacturing in-house. A limited-edition, holiday-themed CBD gummy SKU has maintained a 5-star rating among verified customers since their release in late 2024. Customers can look forward to more small-batch, seasonal product releases and flavor combinations in the coming months.

Visit www.cbdistillery.com for more information about the brand and product launches.

About Balanced Health Botanicals and CBDistillery™

Balanced Health Botanicals™ is a family of hemp-derived CBD brands that includes flag-ship brand CBDistillery™. CBDistillery™ was founded in Denver in 2016 to pursue a rapidly growing and predominantly untapped market. It has since evolved into one of the largest CBD brands, sold in retailers nationwide, solidifying CBDistillery™ as the leaders behind the #CBDMOVEMENT. CBDistillery™’s mission is to be the premier CBD education resource and to provide the masses with easy access to hemp-derived CBD products, the latest industry research and verified customer testimonials. Distilling, the process of extracting plant compounds and vital nutrients to improve life naturally, is at the core of everything CBDistillery™ does. CBDistillery™ has made significant investments in its infrastructure, from rigorous product testing to pure and potent products, so that consumers have the power in their hands to live life distilled. Balanced Health Botanicals is a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF).

www.balancedhealthbotanicals.com

About Village Farms International

Village Farms leverages decades of experience as a large-scale, Controlled Environment Agriculture-based, vertically integrated supplier for high-value, high-growth plant-based Consumer Packaged Goods. The Company has a strong foundation as the leading and longest-tenured fresh produce supplier to grocery and large-format retailers throughout the US and Canada and is capitalizing on new high-growth opportunities in the cannabis and CBD categories in North America, the Netherlands and selected markets internationally.

In Canada, the Company's wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Pure Sunfarms, is one of the single largest cannabis operations in the world, the lowest-cost greenhouse producer and one of Canada’s best-selling brands. The Company also owns 80% of Québec-based, Rose LifeScience, a leading third-party cannabis products commercialization expert in the Province of Québec.

Internationally, Village Farms is targeting selected, nascent, legal cannabis and CBD opportunities with significant medium- and long-term potential. The Company exports medical cannabis from its EU GMP certified facility in Canada to a growing list of international markets including Germany, the United Kingdom, Israel, and Australia. The Company is expanding its international presence with additional export contracts to new countries and customers in the Asia-Pacific and European regions, as well as select strategic investments in operating assets. In Europe, wholly-owned Leli Holland has one of 10 licences to grow and distribute recreational cannabis products.

In the US, wholly-owned Balanced Health Botanicals is one of the leading CBD and hemp-derived brands and e-commerce platforms in the country. Subject to compliance with all applicable US federal and state laws and stock exchange rules, Village Farms plans to enter the US high-THC cannabis market via multiple strategies, leveraging one of the largest greenhouse operations in the country (more than 5.5 million square feet in West Texas), as well as the operational and product expertise gained through Pure Sunfarms' cannabis success in Canada.

