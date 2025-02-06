Hyperscale Data Center Market to Reach US$ 177.58 Billion By 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hyperscale data center market valuation is poised to reach US$ 177.58 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

The hyperscale data center market around the world is booming day by day thanks to colocation providers. They play a substantial role in the industry by leasing out basic real estate space that allows cloud services companies such as Google, AWS, and Microsoft to develop multiple cloud regions across the earth within a short period. One of the major significant occurrences in 2023, however, is that the number of buildings wherein large hyperscale facilities are built continues growing, with many reaching more than 100,000 square feet and having a rack power density of up to 50 kW. This transformation does not occur only in existing technology centers; new ones are coming up in regions such as South Asia and Latin America to ensure that globalization is promoted. In addition, such operators would comprehend that they are pouring hundreds of billions annually on capital spending that includes operating their hyperscalers, illustrating the deep-rooted desire to foster the availability of global digital development.

The construction of submarine cables has resulted in different new developments in the hyperscale data center market, including the participatory investments made in the operational submarine cable projects by Internet giants such as Google, Facebook, and Microsoft, which seek to change the paradigm of how data is transmitted from any given datacenter to the final user. Such as in 2023 where the said companies have laid out several new submarine cables like the Grace Hopper and Firmina cables that helped enhance connections between the Atlantic and the Pacific oceans. Also being built are some twelve or more new systems cables which will not only glamour but unusual capacity bandwidth and even resilience. This infrastructure is maintained via several productive joint ventures with communication network operators across the globe. Such relationships are advantageous not just in improving connectivity but also in building bridges with the local administrators who are fast becoming key enablers of hyperscale investments, significantly in the growing digital economy.

Increasing Demand for Big Data and Cloud Computing

The hyperscale data center market is growing beyond measure due to the growing requirement for big data technologies in a variety of businesses. According to the reports, global data is expected to reach 175 ZB by 2023, making up a requirement for a large amount of structure to store and process it efficiently. The hyperscale data centers serve as the computing backbone and streamline the infrastructure required to manage these huge quantities of data allowing enterprises to exploit these assets and provide optimum efficiency. For instance, the healthcare sector is estimated to channel more than US$ 15 billion yearly on data analytics by the year 2025, which will be advantageous in enhancing patient and general management in the sector. In addition, the expansion of AI and machine learning continues, which is why AI workloads in data centers are projected to grow 50% each year. This trend is making hyperscale operators incorporate advanced technologies such as quantum computing, and edge computing among others into their infrastructures to enhance their processing ability.

Also, cloud computing technology is becoming an essential asset for businesses in the hyperscale data center market that aims to achieve growth in their functions. It is anticipated that by 2025 more than 90% of enterprises will adopt a hybrid model in how they go about their work that includes both private and public clouds. The banking industry however is also anticipated to channel upwards of US$ 50 billion on cloud infrastructure within the next five years, hence showing how essential hyper-scale data centers are in fulfilling unique industry requirements. This change is not merely about growth, but also about improving speed and cutting expenses. Given that the industries are embedded with the concept of making their decisions via data, the hyperscale data centers become important in delivering the infrastructure needed for such changing technologies and this positively affects the competition and the innovations of the world.

Hypergrowth in Hyperscale Data Centers: The Rising Demand for IT Infrastructure and Power-Efficient Solutions

The hyperscale data center market is encountering unprecedented growth, due to a developing requirement for processing and storing data. In 2023, for instance, the size of the global data center market was valued at more than US$ 220 billion and hyperscale facilities accounted for a large chunk of that amount. However, the IT infrastructure market, which is very critical in allowing the function of the said centers, is anticipated to bring in US$ 95.95 billion by the year 2032 meaning it is the most dominant. Among the factors that led to this growth, is the growth in global server market shipments which hit 14 million units in the first six months of the 2023 year. The emergence of new generation server technologies, like ARM processors, has also helped in this growth which grabbed the US$ 15 billion market. In the same year, on the other hand, more people went for cloud computing services, and the public cloud was projected to be worth US$ 591 billion, thus needing more data center infrastructure.

With the advancement of technology and the growth in the usage of applications, it is becoming more necessary to have low-cost power systems in the hyperscale data center market. The market for power management solutions for data centers in 2023 is valued at US$ 19 billion showing that this industry is moving towards more eco-friendly and power-efficient options. There has been a rising demand for communications equipment, where the ethernet switch market is worth US$ 33 billion. This is a result of the increased data usage which is set to reach 175 zettabytes in the year 2025. In addition, advancements in storage technology have resulted in the creation of a US$ 30 billion market for data center storage solutions due to the need for large amounts of data retention. The growth in the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies which come with a demand for fast data processing has further helped in expanding the market. These advancements bring out the effectiveness of the IT structure in facilitating the transformation procedure by enabling the changing requirements of the data.

