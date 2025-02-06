Alliance Witan PLC - Net Asset Value

ALLIANCE WITAN PLC



At the close of business on Wednesday 05 February 2025:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1344.6p



- including income, 1342.8p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1362.1p

- including income, 1360.3p

For further information, please contact: -

Juniper Partners Limited Tel. +44 (0)131 378 0500

Notes