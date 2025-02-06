Pediatric Mask Market Size to Reach USD 1,068.48 million by 2031, Driven by Rising Respiratory Disorders and Healthcare Training Programs

US & Canada, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US & Canada, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, “Pediatric Mask Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Product Type (Oxygen Mask, Nasal Cannula, Sleep Apnea Mask, and Others), Modality (Disposable and Reusable), End User (Hospital, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, and Others), and Geography”. The global pediatric mask market is observing significant growth owing to the rising prevalence of respiratory disorders among children and surging simulation-based training programs for healthcare professionals.





The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the pediatric mask market comprises a vast array of products and services that are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Pediatric Mask Market Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The pediatric mask market is expected to reach US$ 1,068.48 million by 2031 from US$ 734.04 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. A mask such as pediatric nebulizer mask is used to deliver aerosol medications to pediatric patients who suffer from respiratory illnesses such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) through a soothing mist. The demand for pediatric masks increased tremendously during the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting the importance of oxygen therapy. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of respiratory conditions, such as influenza, bronchitis, and common cold, among pediatric patients boosts the demand for oxygen masks. To maintain oxygen saturation, oxygen masks are used among pediatric patients. As per the report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2024, ~58,000–80,000 children up to 5 years get hospitalized every year due to RSV infection in the US.



Rising Practice of Outsourcing Clinical Studies with Massive Number of Trials: According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, ~4.6 million children in the US had asthma in 2021, and ~500,000 annual hospitalizations were reported due to asthma among children. These rising incidences of respiratory disorders such as asthma and COPD are anticipated to increase the demand for pediatric masks for disease treatment. Additionally, the rising number of hospitals, intensive care units (ICUs), clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers is accelerating the demand for pediatric masks. For instance, according to the American Hospital Association report, there were 6,120 hospitals in the US in 2024 as compared to 6,090 hospitals in 2021, including community hospitals, non-federal psychiatric hospitals, and federal government hospitals. Furthermore, government authorities and healthcare institutions are implementing various initiatives to increase asthma awareness and prevent the spread of the disease. For instance, the National Asthma Control Program (NACP) launched by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is striving to increase awareness regarding asthma. The program conducts asthma surveillance and research to combat disease. Thus, the increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders among children and the growing number of healthcare organizations are driving the pediatric mask market growth.



Increasing Training Programs for Healthcare Providers: The increasing prevalence of respiratory conditions among children has increased the number of emergency visits to healthcare institutions. Pediatric anatomy is slightly different from an adult and requires special care during the treatment. To ensure a positive outcome, various programs are conducted by different organizations and institutions to provide knowledge about pediatric care and management of respiratory conditions in emergency situation.



Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.









Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players : A few major companies operating in the Pediatric Mask market include Koninklijke Philips NV, ResMed Inc, BLS Systems Limited, Besmed Health Business Corp, Flexicare (Group) Limited, Sleepnet Corporation, Circadiance, Dynarex Corp, Intersurgical Ltd, Armstrong Medical Ltd, Ambu AS, SunMed Group Holdings LLC ( AirLife), and Dragerwerk AG & Co KGaA.





Global Headlines on Pediatric Mask

" A leading pediatric hospital in the US partnered with Sleepnet Corporation to introduce the Mini Me 2 Non-Invasive Ventilation (NIV) mask."





Market Segmentation

Based on product type, pediatric mask market is segmented into oxygen mask, nasal cannula, sleep apnea mask, and others. The oxygen mask segment held the largest share in the pediatric mask market in 2023.





Based on modality, pediatric mask market is bifurcated into disposable and reusable. The disposable segment held the largest share in the pediatric mask market in 2023.





Based on end user, the pediatric mask market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest share in the pediatric mask market in 2023.





The pediatric mask market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.









Conclusion

The mounting prevalence of respiratory disorders among children and surging simulation-based training programs for healthcare professionals drive the pediatric mask market growth. Respiratory diseases are most common in pediatrics owing to the noxious atmosphere. The spectrum of diseases includes asthma, influenza, pneumonia, bronchitis, and chronic obstructive airway diseases. Asthma and pneumonia are few of the major respiratory condition affecting millions of children and a major cause of death. As per the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) 2023 report, pneumonia was the major infectious disease causing the death of more than 700,000 children every year. Thus, the rising prevalence of respiratory disorders among children is driving the global demand for pediatric masks.

Furthermore, simulation-based training programs designed to ensure a child's recovery and reduction in child mortality are being organized due to growing instances of respiratory conditions. For instance, The Government of South Africa started the program "Helping Babies Breath Programme," a simulation-based training program, initiated by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). Several hospitals in the Eastern Cape, South Africa, escalated the training of their healthcare providers (HCPs) on immediate care of newborns at birth using HBB in 2016. It trains the healthcare providers (HCPs) on the resuscitation of neonates to assist them with bag-mask ventilation (BMV) at the first minute of life to help them breathe. Implementing this training program has reduced early neonatal mortality rates (ENMRs) and fresh stillbirth rates (FSBR) in South Africa. Thus, surging simulation-based training programs for healthcare professionals are driving the pediatric mask market.

Therefore, the report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders—including manufacturers, suppliers, healthcare providers, and others—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

