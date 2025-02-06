Lewis Pugh, Renowned Endurance Swimmer and UN Patron of the Oceans, to Deliver Closing Keynote Address at Optimove’s 2025 Connect Conference

LONDON, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lewis Pugh, the world-renowned endurance swimmer and advocate for ocean protection, will deliver the closing keynote address at Optimove’s 2025 Premier User Conference, Optimove Connect. As the first person to complete long-distance swims in every ocean of the world, Pugh will share his extraordinary insights on achieving the seemingly unachievable with marketing leaders on March 19-20 at Convene 133 Houndsditch in London. Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform.

In his keynote, “Achieving Your Impossible,” Pugh will draw from his record-breaking swims in extreme environments—such as the icy waters of the North Pole and the heat of the Red Sea—to inspire attendees to unlock their potential as marketers and turn obstacles and challenges, like the rise of marketing AI, into opportunities. Highlighting the themes of resilience, preparation, and adaptability, Pugh will empower marketers to break through limits, embrace uncharted challenges, and achieve extraordinary goals in their personal and professional lives.

“Lewis Pugh’s ability to overcome the seemingly impossible mirrors what we strive to enable for marketers: achieving exceptional outcomes in the face of challenges. Lewis’s story will leave attendees inspired to lead with purpose and tenacity,” said Pini Yakuel, CEO of Optimove. “He is a living symbol of perseverance and vision, and we are honored to have him.”

“As someone who has dedicated my life to pushing boundaries and taking on the toughest challenges, I am excited to share my journey at Optimove Connect,” said Lewis Pugh. “I believe the lessons I’ve learned in some of the most extreme conditions on Earth resonate with the challenges we all face in our industries, particularly in a world that demands constant innovation and resilience.”

About Lewis Pugh

Lewis Pugh is a pioneering endurance swimmer, motivational speaker, and UN Patron of the Oceans. Known for his record-breaking swims in some of the world’s most challenging environments, Pugh uses his platform to advocate for environmental protection and inspire audiences to achieve the extraordinary. His TED Talk, “My Mind-Shifting Everest Swim,” has reached millions, and his work has been featured in The New York Times, BBC, and National Geographic. His achievements underscore the power of resilience, preparation, and adaptability in accomplishing seemingly impossible goals.

About Optimove Connect

Optimove Connect Conference, hosted annually by Optimove, gathers marketing experts, professionals, and thought leaders to explore the latest trends, best practices, and innovations in Customer-Led Marketing. With hundreds of global marketing leaders in attendance, the conference offers exclusive product announcements, thought-provoking sessions, and customer success stories that define the future of CRM and personalization.

About Optimove

Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform, ensuring that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product. Customer-led marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.

Recognized as a Visionary Leader in Gartner’s 2024 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Optimove empowers marketers with an AI-powered suite to optimize workflows from Insight to Creation and Orchestration. Its solutions provide industry-specific and use-case-driven tools for leading consumer brands globally.

For more information, visit Optimove.com.

