Netherlands Data Center Database 2025: Detailed Coverage of 125 Existing and 11 Upcoming Data Centers Across 46 Locations in Netherlands

This database covers the Netherlands data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 125 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 11 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Aalsmeer, Almere, Almere, Alphen aan den Rijn, Amsterdam, Apeldoorn, Arnhem, Delft, Deventer, Dronten, Ede, Eemshaven, Eindhoven, Enschede, Geleen, Gemert, Goes, Groningen, Haarlem, Hague, Hengelo, Hilversum, Hoogersmilde, IJsselstein, Leeuwarden, Lelystad, Limburg, Loon op Zand, Maastricht, Markelo, Megen, Meppel, Mierlo, Naaldwijk, Nieuwegein, Oude Meer, Roermond, Roosendaal, Rotterdam, s-Hertogenbosch, Steenbergen, Tjerkgaast, Ugchelen, Utrecht, Waalwijk, Wormer, Zwolle.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights

The existing IT power capacity is almost double the times of upcoming data center capacity

Digital Realty, and Equinix are the top data center operators in the Dutch market

Around 90% of the upcoming rack capacity is concentrated in Amsterdam

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (125 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (AMS1 or AMS5)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (11 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this Netherlands Data Center Colocation Market Database include:

AtlasEdge

Atom86

BIT

Bytesnet (Eurofiber Cloud Infra)

CapitaLand

Cellnex

CloudHQ

Cogent Communications

ColoHouse

Colt Data Centre Services

CyrusOne

Datacenter Groningen (Weserve)

Datacenter.com

DataOne

Digital Realty

EdgeConneX

Equinix

Eurofiber Cloud Infra

Global Switch

Great Grey Investments

Greenhouse Datacenters

Interconnect

IPTP Networks

Iron Mountain

ITB2 Datacenters

Keppel Data Centres

Lumen Technologies

maincubes SECURE DATACENTERS

NIKHEF Hosting

nLighten

NorthC

NTT Global Data Centers

Penta Infra

Previder

QTS Realty Trust

Serverfarm

Serverius

Smartdc

Switch Datacenters

Yondr

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

