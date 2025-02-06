Duck Creek Technologies Receives Insurance Business America’s 2025 5-Star Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award for Third Straight Year 

BOSTON, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, announced it received for a third consecutive year the prestigious 2025 5-Star Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award by Insurance Business America. This recognition underscores Duck Creek’s steadfast commitment to cultivating a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) through impactful programs and deeply ingrained values.

Duck Creek’s success is driven by its people-first philosophy, carried out by a diverse, globally collaborative workforce that demonstrates both high-performance and deep industry and technology skills. Duck Creek’s talent initiatives prioritize attracting and developing individuals from varied backgrounds, strengthening the insurance and technology sectors with creative solutions and unique experiences. Collectively, these efforts foster a workplace where individuality is celebrated, teamwork thrives, and DE&I principles are actively advanced.

“We are honored that Duck Creek has been selected for the third consecutive year as a leader in the insurance industry for our dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said Michael Jackowski, Chief Executive Officer, Duck Creek Technologies. “Our globally diverse teams, recognized for their high performance and deep expertise, are key to driving our customers' success and powering the innovations that are shaping the future of insurance alongside our partners.”

Insurance Business America’s 5-Star DE&I winners of 2025 are recognized for the effectiveness of their programs. Those on the prestigious list were named after IBA surveyed thousands of employees across the sector, with 55 percent of respondents from a diverse or underrepresented group.

“Guided by our core values—respect, listening, caring, and leading—Duck Creek is unwavering in its commitment to ensuring diverse voices and perspectives are represented, empowered, and celebrated,” said Amy Bayer, Global Director of DE&I, Engagement, and Culture at Duck Creek Technologies. “Through our robust employee programs, we aim to create a culture where every employee feels a sense of belonging and has access to continuous opportunities for growth and development. Our efforts to expand DE&I initiatives reflect our dedication to strengthening our winning culture and fostering a thriving, inclusive community.”

