Futurex Tops ABI Research’s Payment HSM Competitive Assessment with #1 Ranking in Innovation

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futurex, a global leader in enterprise data security, has been recognized as #1 for innovation in ABI Research’s Payment Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Competitive Assessment. In addition to this prominent recognition, Futurex secured top rankings as a Leader, Top Innovator, and Top Implementer, reflecting its unparalleled technology, implementation expertise, and customer-focused approach. This achievement highlights Futurex’s rapid global growth and leadership in the payment HSM market.

Futurex secured the #1 ranking in the Innovation category, showcasing its dedication to future-ready solutions. At the core of its innovation is the CryptoHub HSM platform, which supports up to 75 virtual HSMs on a single appliance. Each virtual instance operates independently with unique firmware and security policies, ensuring robust multitenancy and consistent performance across environments.

"This recognition by ABI Research affirms our dedication to innovation, customer success, and global growth,” said Abby Smith, CEO at Futurex. “Ranking #1 in innovation reflects our ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of businesses worldwide. Our agility and customer-focused approach allow us to remain a trusted partner for enterprises worldwide."

The ABI Research report highlights VirtuCrypt, Futurex’s cloud-based service, as a key complement to its hardware solutions. By providing elastic scaling and managed key services, VirtuCrypt enables organizations to lower operational costs while maintaining compliance with industry standards. Its compatibility with AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure ensures seamless integration with modern workflows. Notably, Futurex stands out as one of the few HSM vendors to offer full post-quantum cryptography (PQC) support for payment HSMs, ensuring businesses stay ahead of emerging security challenges.

“Futurex’s innovation and dedicated focus on these key fronts has propelled it as a leader in the payment HSM market,” ABI Research noted.

Futurex’s rapid international expansion includes offices and data centers in regions such as Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Sydney, and London. This allows the company to address critical customer needs like data residency and low-latency performance. Futurex’s commitment to global accessibility extends to additional growth in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions, ensuring businesses worldwide can access secure, localized payment solutions.

Futurex provides unmatched flexibility with deployment options tailored for organizations of all sizes, including on-premises, managed services, and cloud instances. Its innovative OPEX-based financial models simplify cost management, enabling customers to spread expenses over time while optimizing hardware lifecycle management.

Futurex’s leadership in the HSM market is long-standing. In its 2022 OEM Competitive Assessment, ABI Research named the company a leader for its cryptography-as-a-service offerings, hybrid deployments, and customer-centric solutions.

For more information about Futurex and its HSM solutions, visit https://www.futurex.com/

About Futurex

For over 40 years, Futurex has been an award-winning leader and innovator in the encryption market, delivering uncompromising enterprise-grade data security solutions. Over 15,000 organizations worldwide trust Futurex to provide groundbreaking hardware security modules, key management servers, and cloud HSM solutions.

Futurex is headquartered outside of San Antonio, Texas, with regional offices worldwide and over a dozen data centers across five continents and delivers unmatched support for its clients' mission-critical data encryption and key management requirements.

Media Contact

Michael Krutikov

mkrutikov@futurex.com

830-980-9782

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b25183e-3149-456a-8508-a662e42eaaec

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1f8085a-35b8-4f8a-a148-df01bdc742ed