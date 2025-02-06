AT&T and TransUnion Launch In-Network Branded Call Display with Reason for Call

CHICAGO, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AT&T and TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) are now offering outgoing calls for businesses that display a reason for the call in addition to showing their brand name and logo. This capability is made possible through TransUnion’s Branded Call Display, and it gives AT&T wireless subscribers more confidence in who’s calling and why. Reason for the call will appear for most Android users on incoming calls from participating businesses and organizations, and in the call details page after a call is missed. 1

No app is needed to receive these branded calls. They are verified with end-to-end industry standard STIR/SHAKEN call authentication to help ensure that the call is legitimate and not spoofed. Displaying the reason for the call is the latest evolution from TransUnion and AT&T. It builds on momentum from January 2024 when the companies announced the ability to add a business’s name and brand logo to the mobile display.

“We’re excited to announce the ability for businesses to add the reason for their call to the mobile display,” said Erin Scarborough, AT&T senior vice president, Mass Markets Product Management. “Research shows consumers still prefer calling for communicating with businesses – especially for urgent, personal, or high-value issues. Now they can safely answer verified branded calls, knowing who’s calling and why.”

Reasons for the call can include a wide range of options, including: “Appointment Reminder,” “Customer Inquiry,” “Customer Service,” “Refill Reminder,” “Delivery Service,” “Patient Callback,” “Upcoming Visit,” and more. No action is required from AT&T wireless customers to see reasons for calls.

“Businesses have a tremendous opportunity to improve customer experiences and business outcomes with this iteration of branded calling,” said James Garvert, senior vice president of TruContact Communications Solutions at TransUnion. “Adopting these capabilities shows a good faith effort by the business to protect consumers from fraud and address their most pressing concerns.”

Consumers have made it clear they want more protection against unwanted calls and fraud. According to a recent TransUnion survey, 73% of consumers said they’d be likely to answer calls if name and logo were shown.

In addition, consumers indicated they highly value phone calls for their most important issues. The situations consumers most prefer to handle with businesses by phone are:

Personal, e.g., health issues (64%)

High-value decisions, e.g., home or auto purchases (55%)

Urgent circumstances, e.g., natural disasters (55%)

Complex decisions, e.g., estate planning (40%)

Learn more about TransUnion Branded Call Display here.

1 Branded logo and reason for the call appear when the phone rings, and in the call details page after a call is missed, on most Android devices. On other operating systems, branded logo appears on the mobile display.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. http://www.transunion.com/business

