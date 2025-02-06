Monarch Private Capital Announces Successful $275 Million Bond Issuance Led by HSBC

ATLANTA, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Private Capital, a nationally recognized tax-advantaged investment firm, proudly announces a $275 million bond issuance to finance affordable housing projects, reinforcing its commitment to narrowing the affordable housing gap in the United States.

HSBC served as the Sole Placement Agent for the Monarch Issuer 2024-2, LLC private asset-backed securities (ABS) transaction. On December 11, 2024, HSBC priced the $275 million issuance, with $220 million funded on December 18, 2024. The remaining $55 million will be funded through a Delay Draw mechanism over the next 12 months, supporting additional projects currently under construction.

The bond proceeds will finance 58 low-income housing projects across Georgia, South Carolina, and Oklahoma, generating quality affordable housing units while stimulating local economies. Monarch will repay principal and interest on the Notes through its syndication of Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTCs) to institutional investors, including insurance companies, corporate clients, and high-net-worth individuals.

A Collaborative Effort for Positive Impact

HSBC’s collaboration extended beyond placement services, contributing structuring, ratings advisory, and trustee services to ensure seamless execution.

“This bond issuance reflects our unwavering commitment to addressing the nation’s urgent housing needs,” said Ian Chomat, Partner and Chief Financial Officer at Monarch Private Capital. “By leveraging our extensive experience in affordable housing, we aim to deliver more high-quality homes and create opportunities that strengthen communities and local economies.”

Monarch’s Continued Leadership in Impact Investing

Since its inception, Monarch has paired tax equity investing with a focus on community impact, while mitigating federal and state tax liabilities for investors. Monarch has managed tax equity impact investments in 945 projects generating $7.2 billion of tax credits, including more than $2.2 billion in LIHTCs, as of December 2024. Those projects have enabled nearly $18 billion in project capital, and over $37 billion in economic impact in 42 states, plus Washington D.C.

For more information about Monarch’s programs and services, please contact Ian Chomat at ichomat@monarchprivate.com.

About Monarch Private Capital

Monarch Private Capital manages impact investment funds that positively impact communities by creating clean power, jobs and homes. The funds provide predictable returns through the generation of federal and state tax credits. The Company offers innovative tax credit equity investments for affordable housing, historic rehabilitations, renewable energy, film and other qualified projects. Monarch Private Capital has long-term relationships with institutional and individual investors, developers, and lenders participating in these federal and state programs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Monarch has offices and professionals located throughout the United States.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 60 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,099bn at 30 September 2024, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organizations.

