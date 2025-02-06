Idaho National Laboratory Testing of FuelCell Energy’s Electrolyzer to Show Further Commercialization Opportunity for Nuclear Power Plants

Largest and first fully integrated electrolyzer to be tested at Idaho National Laboratory.

Testing to validate 100% electrical efficiency with nuclear integration.

Hydrogen production capabilities show multiple uses of nuclear energy for energy production.

System can provide critical grid support through production of clean hydrogen at lower cost.

DANBURY, Conn., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) announced that its solid oxide electrolysis cell (SOEC) system has begun a testing and validation period at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Idaho National Laboratory (INL), which focuses on innovations in nuclear research, renewable energy systems and security solutions.

The project, funded partially by a 2020 U.S. Department of Energy Office of Nuclear Energy award, will study how hydrogen production operations can help nuclear plants diversify and increase their profitability by switching between electricity production and hydrogen generation. The testing will also look at the potential of advanced small modular reactor designs (200 to 500 MWs in size) paired with FuelCell Energy’s SOEC utility scale electrolzyers.

The testing involves the largest electrolyzer to be studied at INL, and it is expected to show that the technology can reduce the cost of clean hydrogen production by converting 100% of the electricity and water fed into the system into zero carbon hydrogen. Additionally, the FuelCell Energy electrolyzer

will produce 150 kilograms of hydrogen per day,

from 250 kilowatts of nuclear energy-generated electricity,

simulating the benefits of 100% efficiency when waste heat from the nuclear power plant is used.



Unlike past testing INL has conducted on electrolysis “stacks,” the FuelCell Energy electrolyzer being studied is a fully integrated solid oxide electrolyzer system.

FuelCell Energy President and CEO Jason Few commented, “Pairing FuelCell Energy’s electrolyzer with nuclear plants is an excellent example of the ‘all-of-the-above' energy strategy that is necessary to meet the needs of a strained electric infrastructure.”

“Nuclear energy is a baseload power source that when paired with FuelCell Energy’s electrolyzer can ensure that every kilowatt of power is converted into a usable or stored energy resource. FuelCell Energy's electrolysis platform can enable 100% smart energy utilization.”

What makes FuelCell Energy’s electrolyzer different?

An electrolyzer is a system that performs electrolysis, which is the process of using electricity to split water molecules (H 2 O) into hydrogen (H 2 ) and oxygen (O 2 ). Hydrogen produced from electrolysis can be stored long term and transported, allowing energy from wind, solar, and nuclear to be available on demand.

FuelCell Energy’s electrolyzer takes in cold water and electricity and then converts it into hydrogen. And when an external source of heat is added, such as heat from a nuclear power plant, the FuelCell Energy electrolyzer can reach 100% efficiency. At this level, the cost of hydrogen can be reduced by as much as 30%, alleviating cost as a barrier to wider adopting of hydrogen as an energy source.

The INL testing will study real world use cases that incorporate the application of thermal energy from a nuclear reactor, grid dynamics and a nuclear reactor control simulator.

Few concluded, “Energy innovation that drives down costs, emissions, and leverages all the above energy sources we have today is smart energy and a win-win. We look forward to the progress of this testing, which we believe can positively contribute to the ongoing development of nuclear and fuel cell hydrogen technologies to create more abundant energy.”

Despite its capacity, the FuelCell Energy electrolyzer occupies a small footprint with a modular design and was shipped to INL from FuelCell Energy’s headquarters in Connecticut on two flatbed trucks. The system is easy to site, replicate, and scale to the customer’s needs.

While at INL, the FuelCell Energy system will be exhibited to members of the global energy industry who visit the facility to learn about nuclear energy’s ability to generate clean electricity. They will have the chance to learn about clean hydrogen production by combining it with FuelCell Energy’s electrolysis platform. Additionally, hydrogen produced by this system will be used for ongoing research at INL in the areas of e-chemical synthesis, hydrogen turbine co-firing for power generation, and heavy-duty vehicle refueling.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, a pioneer in clean energy technology, provides efficient and sustainable power, carbon capture, and hydrogen solutions worldwide. The company’s fuel cells have been in commercial operation for more than 20 years and are able to run on various fuels including natural gas, hydrogen, and biofuel. The company’s installations have a wide variety of applications, including support of the electric grid, distributed baseload power on site for data centers, industrial operations, and major manufacturers. Founded in 1969 in Danbury, Connecticut, FuelCell Energy holds more than 450 patents that enable solutions for today’s energy needs.

Learn more about our groundbreaking technology at fuelcellenergy.com. Learn more about FuelCell Energy’s electrolyzer here.

