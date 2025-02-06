BermudAir Becomes the Only Airline Offering Nonstop Flights from Montreal to Bermuda

MONTREAL, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BermudAir is proud to announce the launch of its new nonstop service between Montréal–Trudeau International Airport (YUL) and Bermuda (BDA), beginning June 12, 2025. As the only airline offering direct service between Montréal and Bermuda, this route provides Quebecers with a convenient way to explore the island’s iconic pink sand beaches, turquoise waters, and rich cultural heritage—all just a two-hour flight away.

With conveniently timed twice-weekly flights on Thursdays and Sundays, aboard BermudAir’s comfortable Embraer aircraft, these services will provide travelers with a warm and welcoming experience that reflects Bermuda’s renowned hospitality, making every flight feel like the start of an island getaway. Guests have a choice of Business or Economy class travel, both providing a full selection of signature drinks (served in glassware!) and refreshments inspired by Bermuda’s vibrant culture, as well as complimentary inflight entertainment.

To make travel planning even easier, BermudAir offers great golf, family and get-away packages through BermudAir Holidays.

This service expands BermudAir’s growing Canadian presence, which already includes Toronto and Halifax, reinforcing the airline’s commitment to strengthening ties between Bermuda and key North American markets.

“We are proud to expand our Canadian footprint with the introduction of nonstop flights from Montreal,” said Adam Scott, Founder & CEO of BermudAir. “This new route not only strengthens our commitment to providing outstanding travel experiences but also offers Quebecers an effortless gateway to reach Bermuda's unmatched hospitality, rich heritage, and breathtaking natural beauty. Our goal is to make Bermuda more accessible, fostering closer ties between our communities while offering an exceptional travel experience.”

“ADM Aéroports de Montréal is delighted to welcome BermudAir to YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport for the very first time. For our passengers, this is an additional gateway to the pink sandy beaches, historic villas and pale blue sea of Bermuda. For an international airport like ours, this is great news, especially as this route offers arrivals and departures at less busy times of the day, which is perfectly in line with ADM's air service development initiatives,” said Karl Brochu, Vice President, Airport Operations and Air Services Development at Aéroports de Montréal.

For more details on flight schedules and bookings, customers are encouraged to visit www.flybermudair.com or www.bermudairholidays.com .

All flight schedules are subject to regulatory approval.

About BermudAir

BermudAir is Bermuda's airline, committed to redefining the travel experience. With a fleet of Embraer E175 and E190 aircraft renowned for exceptional performance and passenger comfort, BermudAir exemplifies its commitment to excellence. Operating convenient flights to and from Westchester Country Airport, Boston Logan International Airport, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Orlando International Airport, Charleston International Airport, Raleigh-Durham International Airport, Bradley International Airport and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport, and Richmond International Airport. BermudAir enhances connectivity to the U.S. East Coast, contributing to the growth and prosperity of Bermuda. BermudAir also operates flights to Toronto Pearson International Airport, Halifax Stanfield International Airport, and Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Canada. With a dedication to exceptional service and curated onboard offerings that showcase the island’s renowned hospitality and varied food and beverages available locally, BermudAir provides an unparalleled travel experience. For more information, and to book flights, please visit www.flybermudair.com .

About ADM Aéroports de Montréal

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for the management, operation and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, certified 4 stars under the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating program, and YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.