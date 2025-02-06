Ferroglobe PLC Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2024 Earnings Call for February 20, 2025

LONDON, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) announced today that it will issue fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, and will host the quarterly earnings call on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To join via phone:

Conference call participants should pre-register using this link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb6e61c804d2b45609dc3abc37310abd0



Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

To join via webcast:

A simultaneous audio webcast, and replay will be accessible here:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/frvjkywe



About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe is a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit https://investor.ferroglobe.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Alex Rotonen, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

investor.relations@ferroglobe.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cristina Feliu Roig

Vice President, Communications & Public Affairs

corporate.comms@ferroglobe.com

Source: Ferroglobe PLC