Agillic A/S publishes preliminary results for 2024 and guidance for 2025

Announcement no. 01 2025

Inside information

Copenhagen – 5 February 2025 – Agillic A/S

Preliminary results for 2024

ARR from subscriptions is expected to be DKK 54.3m in 2024, which is 3% below the guidance of DKK 56-60m.

ARR from transactions is expected to be DKK 11.2m in 2024, which is in line with the guidance of DKK 10-14m.

Total ARR is therefore expected to be DKK 65.5m in 2024 compared to the guidance of DKK 66-74m.

As a result of the development in revenue from subscriptions, total revenue is expected to be DKK 60.2m in 2024, which is 3% below the guidance of DKK 62–66m.

EBITDA is expected to be DKK 1.0m, which is in line with the guidance of DKK 0-2m.

2024 was a challenging year that led to a reorganisation, reductions in costs and staff, and a redefinition of company focus. In 2025, a new management team is in place focusing on improved sales in core markets, new product offerings and features, and a robust organization.

Annual Report release

Please note that figures referenced above are unaudited. The Annual Report 2024 is scheduled to be released on 25th February 2025 followed by a management presentation

Guidance for 2025

In 2025, revenue is expected to amount to DKK 60-63m (2024 prelim: DKK 60.2m) with an EBITDA of DKK 5-8m (2024 prelim: DKK 1.0m). ARR from subscriptions is expected to grow to DKK 56-60m (2024 prelim: DKK 54.3m).

Financial guidance 2025

Revenue DKK 60-63m EBITDA DKK 5-8m ARR Subscriptions DKK 56-60m

For further information, please contact:

Christian Samsø, CEO

+45 24 88 24 24

Christian.samsoe@agillic.com

Claus Boysen, CFO

+45 28 49 18 46

claus.boysen@agillic.com

Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital

Pernille Friis Andersen

Disclaimer

The forward-looking statements regarding Agillic’s future financial situation involve factors of uncertainty and risk. which could cause actual developments to deviate from the expectations indicated. Statements regarding the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that may result in considerable deviations from the presented outlook. Furthermore. some of these expectations are based on assumptions regarding future events. which may prove incorrect. Please also refer to the overview of risk factors in the ‘risk management’ section of the annual report.

About Agillic A/S

Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate, and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. For further information, please visit agillic.com.



Published on 5 February 2025

