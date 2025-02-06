NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the latest news, Get USA Memes is making history with an unprecedented $USA’s 90% supply burn—one that sets a new standard for transparency, investor trust, and long-term sustainability in the crypto space. This move, backed by renowned legal expert Nahla Kamaluddin, Esq., is a deliberate effort to strengthen the $USA ecosystem and ensure accuracy in market valuations.

Currently, DexScreener and other platforms display an artificially inflated market cap due to a lack of recognition for liquidity locks. While $USA had already committed to locking 80% of its supply for four years, this move was not fully reflected on certain tracking platforms.

To address this issue, $USA is now permanently burning 90% of its total supply, ensuring that:

DexScreener and other platforms will accurately display the true market cap.

The remaining tokens will increase in scarcity, enhancing long-term value.

Investors will see a transparent and reliable valuation moving forward.



In addition, Nahla Kamaluddin, Esq., Co-Founder of $USA and a leading authority in crypto and blockchain law has been instrumental in shaping this initiative. As the Founding Attorney of Kamaluddin Law Firm , she brings extensive legal expertise and a proven track record in high-value financial settlements and regulatory compliance. With her guidance, $USA is implementing one of the most significant supply adjustments in recent blockchain history—while maintaining full regulatory integrity.

By addressing market cap adjustments, this burn will correct the displayed market cap, which currently appears inflated. As an example:

Before the burn:

20 million tokens circulating

$1 million true market cap

Price per token: $0.05



After the burn:

10 million tokens circulating

Still a $1 million market cap

Price per token: $0.10



This move is about numbers as well as it's about ensuring that $USA remains one of the most transparent, strategically positioned tokens in the space. The involvement of Nahla Kamaluddin, Esq., in this initiative underscores $USA's commitment to legal integrity and best practices in crypto. Furthermore, as the $USA ecosystem evolves, this burn solidifies its foundation for long-term growth, investor confidence, and mainstream adoption.

Media Contact:

Websites URL : https://getusamemes.org

Person Name: Jon Menjivar

Physical address: 150 Motor Pkwy

Hauppauge, NY 11788

Support@getusamemes.org

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by Get USA Memes. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in cloud mining and related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.