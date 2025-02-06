Byrna Expands Retail Footprint with Nashville Store Opening

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (“Byrna” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BYRN), a personal defense technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions, today announced the opening of its second company-owned retail store, located in Franklin, Tennessee, part of the Greater Nashville Area. This new location advances Byrna’s vision of normalizing less-lethal solutions as a mainstream personal safety choice, establishing a broader physical presence, and amplifying brand recognition in key markets.





The Nashville store builds on the success of Byrna’s Las Vegas location, which validated the potential of company-owned retail with an annual run rate exceeding $1 million and gross profit margins over 60%. The Nashville store features an in-store shooting range where customers can experience Byrna’s less-lethal launchers firsthand. In the Las Vegas store, conversion rates are approximately 80%, compared to approximately 1% online. Byrna expects the hands-on and interactive experience of its new stores to deliver similarly high conversion rates, foster deeper customer trust, and reinforce the company’s reputation as a leader in the less-lethal market.

“The Nashville store represents an important step in Byrna’s strategic retail expansion,” said Byrna CEO Bryan Ganz. “Our retail store rollout is designed to strengthen customer connections, provide unique hands-on experiences, and expand overall brand awareness. Positioned in a vibrant retail hub, the Nashville store is well-suited to drive strong demand and further the adoption of Byrna’s less-lethal solutions. While we recognize new stores take time to reach their optimal performance, we are confident in the potential of our brick-and-mortar strategy and look forward to tracking the impact of our future locations.”

Byrna’s retail strategy reflects a deliberate, phased approach to scaling its store model. The Nashville store is one of four new locations planned in the first part of 2025, with additional stores in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Scottsdale, Arizona, and Salem, New Hampshire set to open in coming weeks. These initial locations will provide valuable insights to refine store operations, finalize employee training programs, and optimize marketing strategies ahead of a potential broader rollout.

Luan Pham, Byrna Chief Revenue Marketing Officer, added: “Our retail expansion is a transformational step in making less-lethal solutions accessible and mainstream. These new stores enable us to build stronger, more personal connections with our customers through workshops and in-store events, ensuring they are confident in using our products when it matters most.”

The grand opening of the Nashville store featured local officials, law enforcement representatives, and media. Byrna will continue prioritizing community engagement and education as it expands its physical footprint across the United States.

Byrna Nashville

330 Mayfield Dr.

D-3

Franklin, TN 37067

About Byrna Technologies Inc.

Byrna is a technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company's investor relations site here. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® SD personal security device, a state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launcher designed to provide a less-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products, visit the Company's e-commerce store.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the securities laws. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, are forward-looking. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” and “believes” and statements that certain actions, events or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “might,” “occur,” “be achieved,” or “will be taken.” Forward-looking statements include descriptions of currently occurring matters which may continue in the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, our statements related to preliminary revenue results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year 2024, the timing of the release of full financial results for the quarter, trends regarding brand recognition and future sales potential, sales during the holiday season and during 2025, and the Company’s plans to open Company-owned retail stores. Forward-looking statements are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates, and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied.

Any number of risk factors could affect our actual results and cause them to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this news release, including, but not limited to, disappointing market responses to current or future products or services; prolonged, new, or exacerbated disruption of the Company’s supply chain; the further or prolonged disruption of new product development; production or distribution or delays in entry or penetration of sales channels due to inventory constraints, competitive factors, increased shipping costs or freight interruptions; prototype, parts and material shortages, particularly of parts sourced from limited or sole source providers; determinations by third party controlled distribution channels not to carry or reduce inventory of the Company's products; determinations by advertisers to prohibit marketing of some or all Byrna products; the loss of marketing partners; potential cancellations of existing or future orders including as a result of any fulfillment delays, introduction of competing products, negative publicity, or other factors; product design defects or recalls; litigation, enforcement proceedings or other regulatory or legal developments; changes in consumer or political sentiment affecting product demand; regulatory factors including the impact of commerce and trade laws and regulations; import-export related matters or sanctions or embargos that could affect the Company's supply chain or markets; delays in planned operations related to licensing, registration or permit requirements; and future restrictions on the Company's cash resources, increased costs and other events that could potentially reduce demand for the Company's products or result in order cancellations. The order in which these factors appear should not be construed to indicate their relative importance or priority. We caution that these factors may not be exhaustive; accordingly, any forward-looking statements contained herein should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. Investors should carefully consider these and other relevant factors, including those risk factors in Part I, Item 1A, (“Risk Factors”) in the Company's most recent Form 10-K, should understand it is impossible to predict or identify all such factors or risks, should not consider the foregoing list, or the risks identified in the Company's SEC filings, to be a complete discussion of all potential risks or uncertainties, and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Tom Colton and Alec Wilson

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

BYRN@gateway-grp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5feb5941-b01f-4175-941b-5c3ad99702ee