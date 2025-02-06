IDT global Inks Preferred Partner Agreement with Haiti’s Natcom for International Long-Distance Traffic Management

Newark, NJ, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDT global, IDT Corporation’s (NYSE: IDT) wholesale carrier services business, today announced that it has entered into a Preferred Partner Agreement with Natcom, Haiti’s leading telecommunications provider, to manage international long-distance traffic for Natcom’s network in Haiti. IDT global will also help to protect Natcom against revenue leakage while strengthening Natcom’s position as a trusted and reliable telecommunications provider for international voice traffic.

The agreement also enables Natcom and IDT global to collaboratively develop and launch new, high-value, international voice offerings for customers of Natcom and for IDT’s popular BOSS Revolution Calling service in the US.

“Our partnership with Natcom reinforces IDT global’s position as a leader in managed voice services,” said Alexis Segal, Sr. Vice President at IDT global. “We look forward to supporting Natcom with secure and innovative telecommunications solutions tailored to meet the international long-distance needs of Natcom customers throughout Haiti. Boss Revolution customers can also look forward to elevated offerings that will make staying connected with loved ones and business associates in Haiti more accessible than ever.”

Mr. Nguyen Huy Dzung, CEO of Natcom added: “IDT global’s reliability, expertise, and focus on quality made them the natural choice for this strategic partnership. Together, we aim to provide the best possible experience for our customers while strengthening the integrity of telecommunications in Haiti.”

About Natcom

Natcom is Haiti’s leading telecommunications provider, offering a full range of mobile, broadband, and fixed-line services to individuals and businesses across the country. With a focus on innovation and connectivity, Natcom is dedicated to enhancing the communication experience for the people of Haiti.

About IDT global

IDT global leverages its global IP network and platform to deliver high-quality, secure, and scalable voice and A2P SMS solutions. We enable carriers, mobile operators, and enterprises to build agile, efficient, and resilient communication experiences worldwide.

About IDT Corporation

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech and communications solutions through a portfolio of synergistic businesses: National Retail Solutions (NRS), through its point-of-sale (POS) platform, enables independent retailers to operate more effectively while providing advertisers and marketers with unprecedented reach into underserved consumer markets; BOSS Money facilitates innovative international remittances and fintech payments solutions; net2phone provides enterprises and organizations with intelligently integrated cloud communications and contact center services across channels and devices; IDT Digital Payments and the BOSS Revolution calling service make sharing prepaid products and services and speaking with friends and family around the world convenient and reliable; and, IDT global and IDT Express enable communications services to provision and manage international voice and SMS messaging.

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

