Cloudastructure Announces Plans to Double Salesforce in Strategic Expansion to Meet Growing Demand

PALO ALTO, Ca, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”), a cloud-based video surveillance platform with artificial intelligence (“AI”) and computer vision analytics, today announced that as part of its strategic expansion plan, it is planning to double its salesforce to meet the growing demand for advanced security solutions across various industries, from multifamily properties to enterprise-level commercial sites.

As the property security landscape evolves, Cloudastructure is strategically expanding its salesforce to address growing demand and reinforce its leadership position. With its AI-powered surveillance solutions delivering superior accuracy, cost-efficiency, and exceptional crime deterrence, Cloudastructure remains at the forefront of innovation. The expansion of its salesforce will enhance the Company’s ability to engage with businesses and property managers nationwide, showcasing the unparalleled value of upgrading to advanced security solutions that seamlessly integrate AI surveillance with remote guarding. The expanded salesforce will play a pivotal role in identifying new markets, educating prospective customers on the value of Cloudastructure’s offerings, and building long-term relationships that empower clients to adopt AI-driven security solutions tailored to their needs. This initiative underscores Cloudastructure’s ongoing commitment to delivering innovative security measures that set a new benchmark in property protection.

"Our expanding salesforce directly responds to the rising demand for advanced security solutions across industries," said Lauren O’Brien, Chief Revenue Officer of Cloudastructure. "With unprecedented interest in our AI Surveillance and Remote Guarding services, this growth will help us reach more businesses and property managers, demonstrating the value of upgrading to our cutting-edge solutions. It also strengthens our market reach, client education efforts, and commitment to delivering tailored, industry-leading security. We’re excited to welcome new team members who share our passion for advancing security technology and helping organizations protect people, properties, and assets."

ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statements expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including U.S. federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

