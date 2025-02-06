WeFi Launches Deobank — the World’s First Decentralized Onchain Bank





Feb. 06, 2025

WeFi , a Web3 financial ecosystem, announces the launch of its deobank — the first Decentralized Onchain Bank aimed to remove the boundaries between physical payments and the DeFi world. Planning to draw from WeChain’s decentralized ZK Payment Engine capabilities and relying on AI-assisted simplified compliance procedures and AI agents, WeFi’s deobank is committed to channeling innovation into the financial sphere and offering banking services to everyone, including previously disadvantaged populations.

Unlike the existing neobanks, deobanks as a new category of financial services providers will offer their clients full control over their deposited funds through non-custodial wallets. In the current unstable regulatory environment, account freezes and withdrawal limitations are increasingly becoming the norm, meaning that users frequently lose flexibility in managing their funds or access to their custodial wallets.

WeFi’s deobank breaks with perpetuating legacy TradFi flaws, fully committed to catering to people who would like but cannot participate in the global financial system. Leaving excessively stringent account opening criteria in the past, deobanks will adapt their regulatory stance to comply where it is needed while leveraging its technology to simplify and streamline KYCs thanks to AI.

Operating entirely on blockchain, WeFi’s deobank will bypass the outdated banking infrastructure by limiting its ties to traditional financial institutions. Removing intermediaries entirely, WeFi’s deobank creates greater security, reduced operating costs, and enhanced transparency — all while offering better flexibility to adapt to the constantly evolving global or local regulatory environment. Preserving access to fiat money on ramps and off ramps, deobanks as a vertical will mainly rely on stablecoins, making transaction confirmations fast, secure, low-cost, and border-independent.

WeFi’s deobank plans to adapt to the increasing demands for customers’ flexibility. The modern consumer culture relies on phones, and very few people actually need a plastic card in the times when most payments can be made through Apple Pay and Google Pay.

“This is not just a new product — it's a new paradigm in digital banking,” comments Maksym Sakharov, Co-Founder and Group CEO at WeFi. “The rise of neobanks has transformed the way we think about opening a bank account, transferring money, dealing with cross-border payments and exchange rates. But neobanks dropped the ball way too early — and WeFi is here to pick it up. By removing an additional layer of the TradFi limitations, we will be able to make banking more convenient, accessible, and all-encompassing than ever before.”

Discarding the low APR interest rates for traditional bank deposits and savings accounts, WeFi will offer its customers an opportunity to build meaningful wealth generation through DeFi and Web3 services. Individualized AI agents will adapt to the user’s personal risk aversion profile and preferred investment opportunities, offering advice in navigating the crypto sphere, helping execute trades, and boosting earnings. By purchasing the ITO node, contributors will be able to participate in token minting and offer their computational capacities for network validation and functioning. Shortly after its launch, the product will include options like staking, and participation in liquid pools with more variability to follow with the expansion of the WeFi ecosystem.

The platform also plans to integrate WeFi’s native token, WFI, rewarding its users for participation in the ecosystem’s decision-making process with fee rebates, higher spending limits on cards, and more.

About WeFi

WeFi is the world's first Deobank - Decentralized Onchain Bank. It leverages Blockchain Technology to simplify DeFi experience while keeping it fast, secure and efficient. On top of all the traditional financial services like virtual cards, loans and asset transfer, WeFi proposes non-custodial accounts and stablecoin earnings powered by AI Agents.

Website | X

Contact

WeFi

press@wefi.co

