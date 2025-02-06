Drone Operations Industry Substantially Expanding Usages, Transforming into A Billion Dollar Revenue Opportunity

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - Drones play many roles in every region of the globe… and they seem to be utilized in more situations every day! A report from MarketsAndMarkets said that the Commercial Drone market alone is projected to grow from USD 5.32 billion in 2024 to USD 9.34 Billion by 2030. The report added: “Drones are particularly important for inspecting difficult-to-reach locations at certain altitudes or in contaminated surroundings. The use of drones has modernized the telecommunication tower scrutiny as they can be used to carry out supervision of these towers cost-effectively and in less time. Drones can also be employed for aerial evaluation of buildings and other infrastructures, such as pipelines, electric grids, offshore plants, and solar plates. They can use thermal imaging cameras to detect hotspots on solar plates; spots where energy is not spreading evenly. This can enhance the productivity of solar power plants by the instant identification of potentially problematic areas… Drones can be used to deliver medical supplies in difficult terrains. Drones are considered the future of the last-mile delivery for consumer supplies since they will reduce cost per delivery, along with delivery time. As the wages of delivery persons persist to rise, autonomous delivery or human-less services will become gradually advantageous, especially in developed countries… Emerging economies lack access to roads, and this hampers speedy delivery of basic medical supplies such as blood, medicines, vaccines, drugs, etc. Air transportation of these supplies is costly.” Active Companies in the markets today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI).

MarketsAndMarkets continued: “The success of drones in the fields of ecology and environment creates a trust factor that they can also be utilized in public health, especially to deliver medical couriers. The crucial aspect of using drones is that they reduce the travel time for diagnosis and treatment. Drones are a cost-effective replacement for road transportation in challenging terrains. Drones can be used in disaster relief processes for saving victims and delivering food, water, etc., to survivors and rescue teams. As drone technology advances, regulatory bodies globally are proactively shaping clearer and more supportive regulations to facilitate drone operations. This strategic initiative aims to lower operational barriers and enhance safety, thereby accelerating the adoption of drones across various sectors. Enhanced regulatory frameworks are anticipated to unlock significant business opportunities and drive innovation in drone applications.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) ZenaDrone Starts Testing its High-Density Batteries to Extend Flight Time for ZenaDrone 1000 Drone for US Defense Applications - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions, announces that ZenaDrone will commence testing work this quarter on a high density battery for the ZenaDrone 1000 multifunction AI drone designed for defense and commercial applications. High density batteries are lightweight and enable longer drone flight times, more reliability and endurance for longer defense missions, heavier payloads, and greater operational success of a wide range of military applications. ZenaDrone will use the batteries from ZenaTech’s affiliated company Galaxy Batteries Inc.

“High density batteries are key to longer flight times and reliability in the harsh conditions of military defense operations such as cargo and resupply, intelligence gathering, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. We will test to ensure these batteries will provide the customization, cost savings, supply chain control and superior performance we require. This is important to our goal to become a Blue UAS-certified supplier to sell to US defense branches and other military organizations,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.

ZenaDrone 1000 is an autonomous multifunction drone offering stable flight, maneuverability, heavy lift capabilities, innovative software technology, sensors, AI, and purpose-built attachments, along with compact and rugged hardware engineered for military and industrial use. The company previously completed two paid trials with the US Air Force and the US Navy Reserve for logistics and transportation applications carrying critical cargo, such as blood, in the field.

The company previously announced that its supply chain is fully NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act) compliant and that it plans to apply for Green UAS (Unmanned Aerial System) followed by Blue UAS certification, an approved supplier list for drone companies.

NDAA compliance refers to adhering to the provisions outlined in the National Defense Authorization Act, which is a set of US federal laws passed every year that specify the budget and expenditures for the Department of Defense (DoD) and address growing cybersecurity concerns. For a product to be NDAA compliant, it must not be produced by a set list of Chinese manufacturers, which extends to the chipsets, cameras, displays and other technology used.

The Blue UAS (Unmanned Aerial System) program is a stringent government approved supplier list of drone companies that wish to do business with the US DoD; suppliers including ZenaDrone must meet strict NDAA cybersecurity and supply chain sourcing requirements. The Green UAS program is essentially the same as the Blue UAS program but has a more streamlined and faster certification process without the specifications on country of origin. Continued… Read this full release by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-zena/

Other recent developments in the drone industry include:

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), an award‑winning leader in drone solutions and systems development, recently confirmed through recent sales activities its positioning and preparedness to support the enhancement of border security amid evolving global trade and security uncertainties and shifting geopolitical dynamics. Highlighting recent sales activities with policing agencies, Draganfly continues to strengthen its position to support border security with advanced drone technology solutions.

“Recent global trade challenges, tariff uncertainties, and security concerns underscore the critical importance of secure borders and resilient supply chains,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly Inc. “Our recent sales activities with policing agencies are a testament to our ability and readiness to provide drone technology and services in support of border security solutions.”

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, recently announced that it will host an Investor and Analyst Day on Thursday, February 27 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. eastern time at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City.

The event will feature presentations by Jeff Thompson, Red Cat’s CEO; Geoffrey Hitchcock, Red Cat’s chief revenue officer and other members of the executive leadership team. Robert Imig, Head of USG Research and Development at Palantir Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLTR) will also present a roadmap for its recently announced strategic partnership with RedCat.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a technology company in the defense, national security and global markets, recently announced that Kratos Unmanned Systems Division successfully executed a multi-week demonstration of its self-driving truck platooning system technology with FPInnovations, a Canadian research and technology organization that assesses, adapts and delivers solutions to Canada’s forest industry’s total value chain.

The Kratos developed self-driving system “kit”, which enables vehicles to be capable of autonomous driving, was deployed for evaluation in forestry operations in northern Québec, Canada. Deployment of this technology is intended to mitigate driver shortages, improve safety protocols, boost rural economic vitality, and contribute to the development of a regulatory framework for autonomous vehicles. The automated platooning technology performed exceptionally well in the challenging forestry environment and hauled both unloaded and loaded timber trailers. The Kratos system demonstrated precision navigation in automated platooning mode along complex off-pavement roadways with degraded access to GPS, steep grades, severe visibility-limiting dust, sub-freezing temperatures, rain, and under variable day/night/twilight lighting conditions.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing, recently announced that it has entered into a multi-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with NIBULON Ltd. (NIBULON) to cooperate on addressing Ukraine’s agriculture crisis which has sustained billions in damages and losses due to the ongoing war.

Safe Pro will provide NIBULON with services and access to SpotlightAI™, its patented hyper-scalable AI-powered drone demining ecosystem running on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud. The collaboration will focus on utilizing AI technology to drastically reduce the time and costs of manually surveying Ukrainian farmland potentially contaminated by landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO).

