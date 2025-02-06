WISeSat.Space Announces New 2025 Satellite Launches with Post-Quantum-Ready Technology

Next launch will include SEALCOIN PoC to Enable Decentralized Satellite-IoT M2M Transactions Using Hedera DLT

Geneva, Switzerland – February 6, 2025 – WISeKey International Holding (“WISeKey” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX: WIHN), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, and IoT company, today announced that its subsidiary, WISeSat has released the satellite launches schedule for 2025, marking a major advancement in secure satellite-based IoT communications.

The next confirmed launch is scheduled for June 2025 with SpaceX, deploying next-generation WISeSat satellites designed with post-quantum-ready security to protect against future cyber threats, followed by another one in October and a third one in December. This launch series serves as a proof of concept, integrating WISeKey’s trusted Root of Trust with SEALSQ’s cutting-edge Post-Quantum Chips, ensuring unmatched cybersecurity resilience in an evolving digital landscape. These satellites also incorporate incremental technology derived from the SEALSQ quantum roadmap, leveraging innovations from SEALSQ’s partner and startup investment program to enhance security, performance, and efficiency.

The WISeSat constellation continues to expand, offering real-time, ultra-secure connectivity for IoT devices across industries worldwide. In response to the escalating cyber risks posed by quantum computing advancements, WISeSat reinforces WISeKey’s commitment to pioneering a resilient cybersecurity infrastructure.

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey, emphasized the importance of this initiative noted, “These new launches represent a major step forward in securing IoT communications for the future. By integrating SEALSQ’s Post-Quantum Chips with WISeKey’s trusted Root of Trust, we are ensuring that WISeSat remains a leader in satellite cybersecurity. Our goal is to provide a quantum-resistant, globally connected IoT ecosystem that meets the security challenges of tomorrow.”

As the satellite IoT communications division of WISeKey, WISeSat was established to meet the growing demand for secure, real-time IoT connectivity across critical industries, including logistics, agriculture, energy, and infrastructure management. WISeSat was established as part of WISeKey’s broader strategy to provide security in the era of quantum computing. Traditional IoT networks face increasing vulnerabilities, and WISeSat addresses these risks by delivering a global, satellite-based solution that combines secure connectivity with post-quantum cryptographic protection.

Building on the success of its prior missions, WISeKey is preparing multiple WISeSat deployments throughout 2025, which will:

Expand the WISeSat satellite network to increase coverage, bandwidth, and redundancy.

Integrate AI-driven analytics for enhanced security monitoring and real-time data processing.

Develop hybrid terrestrial-satellite solutions to ensure seamless, ultra-secure IoT connectivity.





WISeSat.Space AG is at the forefront of secure IoT connectivity and climate change monitoring, leveraging advanced satellite technology to deliver cost-effective, secure global communications. The WISeSat constellation supports key applications such as environmental monitoring, disaster management, and sustainable development. By integrating satellite-generated data with advanced climate models, WISeSat plays a crucial role in improving environmental intelligence and developing strategies to combat climate change.

As the cyber and environmental landscapes continue to evolve, initiatives like WISeSat’s IoT satellite constellation will be critical in shaping a more resilient, secure, and sustainable future. With multiple launches planned for 2025, including the next confirmed mission with SpaceX in June, WISeKey remains at the forefront of securing the IoT ecosystem through space-based technology, leading the way toward a quantum-secure digital world.

The June launch will include a PoC that will demonstrate SEALCOIN’s groundbreaking potential to facilitate decentralized space transactions in the growing Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Leveraging the SEALCOIN platform, the PoC will enable satellite-initiated transactions to IoT devices without human intervention. The tokens, based on Hedera Decentralized Ledger Technology (DLT), ensure secure, transparent, and tamper-proof exchanges, driving the creation of a scalable Transactional IoT (t-IoT) infrastructure.

In June, SEALSQ will launch a Proof of Concept (PoC) showcasing SEALCOIN’s transformative potential in decentralized space transactions within the expanding Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem.

The PoC will enable satellite-initiated transactions with IoT devices without human intervention, establishing a seamless, autonomous data and value exchange mechanism.

SEALCOIN tokens, built on Hedera’s Decentralized Ledger Technology (DLT), ensure secure, transparent, and tamper-proof transactions.

This initiative will pave the way for a scalable Transactional IoT (t-IoT) infrastructure, enhancing efficiency and security in space-based IoT communications.





This breakthrough aims to redefine machine-to-machine (M2M) transactions in sectors like smart cities, logistics, and remote sensing, opening new possibilities for secure, decentralized IoT applications beyond Earth.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.



Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”), the FinSa's predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.



