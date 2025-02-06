Refinancing of floating rate loans - Totalkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen and the Press
Refinancing of floating rate loans
The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 April 2025.
The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.
|Cibor-loan
|Cibor-loan
|Cibor-loan
|Euribor-loan
|ISIN
|DK000954829-9
|DK000954810-9
|DK000954802-6
|DK000954799-4
|Reference rate
|Cibor3M
|Cibor3M
|Cibor3M
|Euribor3M
|Cover pool
|H (SDO)
|H (SDO)
|G (RO)
|H (SDO)
|Series
|32H
|32H
|32G
|32H
|Callable
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Interest rate cap
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Auction results
|Total allotment
|DKK 11,900 mio.
|DKK 7,900 mio.
|DKK 4,600 mio.
|EUR 500 mio.
|Total bids
|DKK 21,035 mio.
|DKK 13,345 mio.
|DKK 13,195 mio.
|EUR 899 mio.
|Interest rate spread
|+0,17%
|+0,18%
|+ 0,21%
|+0,54%
|Price
|100,20
|100,20
|100,20
|100,20
|Other information
|Maturity
|01-10-2028
|01-10-2028
|01-10-2027
|01-04-2028
Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel. +45 44 55 10 14.
Attachment