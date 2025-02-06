Refinancing of floating rate loans - Totalkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen and the Press



Refinancing of floating rate loans

The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 April 2025.



The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

Cibor-loan Cibor-loan Cibor-loan Euribor-loan ISIN DK000954829-9 DK000954810-9 DK000954802-6 DK000954799-4 Reference rate Cibor3M Cibor3M Cibor3M Euribor3M Cover pool H (SDO) H (SDO) G (RO) H (SDO) Series 32H 32H 32G 32H Callable No No No No Interest rate cap No No No No Auction results Total allotment DKK 11,900 mio. DKK 7,900 mio. DKK 4,600 mio. EUR 500 mio. Total bids DKK 21,035 mio. DKK 13,345 mio. DKK 13,195 mio. EUR 899 mio. Interest rate spread +0,17% +0,18% + 0,21% +0,54% Price 100,20 100,20 100,20 100,20 Other information Maturity 01-10-2028 01-10-2028 01-10-2027 01-04-2028





Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel. +45 44 55 10 14.

