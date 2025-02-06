Refinancing of floating rate loans - Totalkredit A/S

Refinancing of floating rate loans

The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 April 2025.

The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

 Cibor-loanCibor-loanCibor-loanEuribor-loan
ISINDK000954829-9DK000954810-9DK000954802-6DK000954799-4
Reference rateCibor3MCibor3MCibor3MEuribor3M
Cover poolH (SDO)H (SDO)G (RO)H (SDO)
Series32H32H32G32H
CallableNoNoNoNo
Interest rate capNoNoNoNo
Auction results    
Total allotmentDKK 11,900 mio.DKK 7,900 mio.DKK 4,600 mio.EUR 500 mio.
Total bids DKK 21,035 mio.DKK 13,345 mio.DKK 13,195 mio. EUR 899 mio.
Interest rate spread+0,17%+0,18%+ 0,21%+0,54%
Price100,20100,20100,20100,20
Other information    
Maturity01-10-202801-10-202801-10-202701-04-2028


Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel. +45 44 55 10 14.

