Fox Factory Holding Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

DULUTH, Ga., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox Factory Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: FOXF) (the “Company”), a premium brand and a global leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of performance-defining products and systems for customers worldwide, will announce results for the fourth quarter ended January 3, 2025, on Thursday, February 27, 2025, after the market close.

The Company will host a conference call with members of the executive management team to discuss these results with additional comments and details. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 27, 2025. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and hosted at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.ridefox.com and will be archived online for one year. In addition, North American listeners may dial (800) 579-2543, and international listeners may dial (785) 424-1789; the conference ID is FOXFQ424 or 36937424.

About Fox Factory Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a global leader in the design engineering and manufacturing of premium products that deliver championship-level performance for specialty sports and on and off-road vehicles. Its portfolio of brands, like FOX, Marucci, Method Race Wheels and more, are fueled by unparalleled innovation that continuously earns the trust of professional athletes and passionate enthusiasts all around the world. The Company is a direct supplier of shocks, suspension, and components to leading powered vehicle and bicycle original equipment manufacturers and offers premium baseball and softball gear and equipment. The Company acquires complementary businesses to integrate engineering and manufacturing expertise to reach beyond its core shock and suspension segment, diversifying its product offerings and increasing its market potential. It also provides products in the aftermarket through its global network of retailers and distributors and through direct-to-consumer channels.

Available Information

Fox Factory Holding Corp. announces material information to the public about Fox Factory Holding Corp. through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts, and the investor relations section of its website (https://investor.ridefox.com/investor-relations/default.aspx) in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

