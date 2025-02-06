Canada-Ukraine Foundation joins Temerty Foundation and Ukrainian Canadian Congress to Support Team Ukraine at Invictus Games 2025

TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canada-Ukraine Foundation (CUF) is proud to join the Temerty Foundation and the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC), in supporting Team Ukraine’s training camp in advance of the upcoming Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. This funding marks a significant commitment to supporting the resilience of Ukrainian veterans through the power of sport.

Photo Credit:Mykhailo Boychuk

February 8 to 16, 2025, the world will gather in British Columbia for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, an inspiring celebration of recovery, resilience, and the unconquered human spirit. Featuring both traditional and winter adaptive sports for the first time, the Games welcome 550 competitors from 25 nations, including 35 veterans from Ukraine, the largest Ukrainian contingent in Invictus Games history.

Team Ukraine consists of 33 men and 2 women, recovering from physical and emotional injuries sustained in the ongoing war. Despite immense challenges, including an active war zone where even basic training is a luxury, Ukrainian veterans have shown extraordinary perseverance; CUF, the UCC and the Temerty Foundation are proud to support these veterans.

Photo Credit:Mykhailo Boychuk

“Our goal is to show resilience and provide our competitors with the best possible experience on their journey to recovery,” said Ilona Voloshyna, Team Manager of Team Ukraine. “Thanks to the unwavering support of CUF, UCC, Temerty Foundation, and the Ukrainian community in Canada, we have been able to organize critical training camps, including one final camp before the Games.”

“Canada-Ukraine Foundation is honoured to support the training camp of Team Ukraine ahead of this year's Invictus Games. This program exemplifies our commitment to supporting Ukraine's wounded warriors, helping them transform their challenges into triumphs,” said Valeriy Kostyuk, Executive Director, Canada-Ukraine Foundation. “At the same time, we recognize the effects of war extend far beyond the battlefield. Which is why the Canada-Ukraine Foundation is committed to supporting Ukrainian veterans beyond the Invictus Games.”

Photo Credit: Taras Lesiuk

To further support Ukrainian veterans, the Canada-Ukraine Foundation will be launching an initiative to address the urgent need for psychological care, rehabilitation services, and humanitarian aid for those affected by the war.

To donate and learn more about the CUF please visit www.cufoundation.ca .

To learn more about the Invictus Games, visit www.invictusgames2025.ca

Photo Credit:Mykhailo Boychuk



About Canada-Ukraine Foundation:

Established in 1995 at the 18th Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC), The Canada-Ukraine Foundation (CUF) was formed in order to coordinate, develop, organize and deliver assistance projects generated by Canadians and directed to Ukraine. There will always be a need for an institution to monitor, provide & promote commercial, technical and humanitarian aid; to assess and evaluate projects; to foster cooperation and communication among aid providers; to assist in establishing priorities and developing projects that will maximize impact and cost effectiveness; and to act as a forum that brings together individuals and organizations from the community, private and public sectors, which are interested in providing assistance to Ukraine. CUF therefore was established as a national charitable foundation that would coordinate with Canadian organizations that have projects in Ukraine, as well as other projects in Canada.

About the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025

Presented by ATCO and Boeing, this seventh edition of the Invictus Games will feature six winter adaptive sports, including Alpine Skiing, Snowboarding, Biathlon, Nordic Skiing, Skeleton, and Wheelchair Curling. As a first in the Games’ history, the event will emphasize outdoor sport and positive risk-taking, reinforcing the power of sport as a vehicle for recovery.

Ukraine has participated in the Invictus Games since 2017, and this year marks its fifth appearance, showcasing the resilience and willpower of its defenders. Digital campaigns featuring hashtags such as #volia, #iamwillpower, and #IG25 will promote the live stream and encourage public support for Team Ukraine.

About the Invictus Games

The Invictus Games were founded by His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex in 2014. They are an international event featuring adaptive sports for veterans and military personnel who have been injured, wounded, or fallen ill while performing their duties. The goal of the Invictus Games in Ukraine project is to create new opportunities for wounded and injured Ukrainian veterans and military personnel, supporting them on their journey to physical recovery, psychological rehabilitation, and social integration. The project team promotes the development and popularization of sports as an effective tool for recovery among injured soldiers and encourages society and the state to create the necessary conditions for this.

