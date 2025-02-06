Fortinet Delivers Unmatched Security and Efficient Network Performance for the Distributed Enterprise with New Next-Gen Firewalls

News Summary

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced the FortiGate 70G, FortiGate 50G, and FortiGate 30G, the latest G series next-generation firewalls (NGFWs) designed to meet the evolving technology and business demands of today’s distributed enterprises. Powered by Fortinet’s proprietary ASIC technology and the unified Fortinet operating system, FortiOS, the FortiGate G series delivers industry-leading security with unmatched performance. These features, combined with advanced networking support and FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services, reduce the risk of successful cyberattacks and allow customers to future-proof IT infrastructure while minimizing operational costs and environmental impact.

“For nearly 25 years, we have set the standard for fortifying enterprise networks,” said Nirav Shah, Senior Vice President, Products and Solutions at Fortinet. “By completing the FortiGate G series with the latest ASIC and FortiOS innovation, we give distributed enterprises cutting-edge tools like AI-powered security services and GenAI for network and security operations centers without compromising performance or sustainability needs. Our customers trust that Fortinet will continue redefining the standard for next-generation firewalls by delivering superior security effectiveness, greater energy efficiency, and unmatched performance for years to come.”

FortiGate G Series: Industry-Leading Performance with AI-Powered Security

Today’s enterprises are under pressure to scale operations, secure expanding attack surfaces, and manage increasingly sophisticated cyberthreats while reducing costs and maintaining efficiency. The FortiGate G series is engineered to meet these demands, offering:

Cutting-edge security with unmatched power efficiency: The FortiGate G series delivers superior protection without compromising performance. For example , the new FortiGate 70G delivers up to 11x higher IPsec VPN and 7x higher firewall throughput than the industry average while consuming 62x fewer watts per Gbps of IPsec VPN throughput and 42x fewer watts per Gbps of firewall throughput.

Faster identification, containment, and mitigation of threats : FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services provides real-time, automated threat detection and response to defend against advanced ransomware, malware, and zero-day exploits.

: FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services provides real-time, automated threat detection and response to defend against advanced ransomware, malware, and zero-day exploits. FortiAI for enhanced cybersecurity operations: FortiAI, the Fortinet generative AI assistant, helps automate tasks, provides actionable insights, and improves threat detection. FortiGate customers can use FortiAI to support incident analysis, threat remediation, and playbook creation, empowering them to streamline security processes and strengthen their cybersecurity posture.



The power of the new FortiGate G series and FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services is showcased in the below Security Compute Rating tables, which compare the top firewalls on the market against the target performance numbers of the FortiGate 70G, FortiGate 50G, and FortiGate 30G:

FortiGate 70G

Specification FortiGate

70G Security Compute Rating Competitor Average Check Point 1555 Cisco Meraki

MX68 Juniper

SRX 300 Palo Alto Networks

PA-410 Firewall (Gbps) 10.0 7x 1.5 2.0 0.7 1.9 1.4 IPsec VPN (Gbps) 7.1 11x 0.7 1.3 0.4 0.3 0.7 Threat Protection (Gbps) 1.3 3x 0.5 0.6 0.4 0.2 0.8 Concurrent Sessions 1.4M 4x 376K 1M - 64K 64K Connections per Second 100K 10x 10K 14K - 5K 11K Power Efficiency

FortiGate

70G Energy Savings Competitor Average Check Point 1555 Cisco Meraki

MX68 Juniper

SRX 300 Palo Alto Networks

PA-410 Max Power Consumption (Watts) 8.9 4x 35.0 17.9 79.0 24.9 18.0 Watts/Gbps Firewall Throughput 0.9 42x 36.9 9.0 112.9 13.1 12.9 Watts/Gbps IPsec VPN Throughput 1.3 62x 78.1 13.8 197.5 73.2 27.7



FortiGate 50G

Specification FortiGate

50G Security Compute Rating Competitor Average Check Point

1535 Cisco Meraki

MX67 Juniper

SRX 300 Palo Alto Network PA-410 Firewall (Gbps) 5.0 3x 1.5 2.0 0.7 1.9 1.4 IPsec VPN (Gbps) 4.5 8x 0.6 1.0 0.4 0.3 0.7 Threat Protection (Gbps) 1.1 2x 0.5 0.4 0.4 0.2 0.8 Concurrent Sessions 720K 2x 376K 1M - 64K 64K Connections per Second 85K 10x 8.8K 10.5K - 5K 11K Power Efficiency

FortiGate

50G Energy Savings Competitor Average Check Point

1535 Cisco Meraki

MX67 Juniper

SRX 300 Palo Alto Networks

PA-410 Max Power Consumption (Watts) 8.9 2x 18.7 17.9 14.0 24.9 18.0 Watts/Gbps Firewall Throughput 1.8 8x 13.7 9.0 20.0 13.1 12.9 Watts/Gbps IPsec VPN Throughput 2.0 20x 38.6 18.5 35.0 73.2 27.7



FortiGate 30G

Specification FortiGate 30G Security Compute Rating Competitor Average Barracudas F12 Cisco Meraki

Z4 SonicWall

TZ270 Watch Guard NV5 Firewall (Gbps) 4.0 4x 1.0 1.2 0.5 2.0 0.4 IPsec VPN (Gbps) 3.5 10x 0.4 0.2 0.3 0.8 0.2 Threat Protection (Gbps) 0.5 1x 0.4 0.2 0.3 0.8 - Concurrent Sessions 600K 2x 301K 80K - 750K 73K Connections per Second 30K 4x 7.5K 8K - 6K 8.5K Power Efficiency

FortiGate 30G Energy Savings Competitor Average Barracudas F12 Cisco Meraki

Z4 SonicWall

TZ270 Watch Guard NV5 Max Power Consumption (Watts) 8.2 4x 29.5 45.0 42.0 18.9 12.0 Watts/Gbps Firewall Throughput 2.3 41x 96.6 204.5 - 25.2 60.0 Watts/Gbps IPsec VPN Throughput 16.4 7x 120.3 195.7 140.0 25.2 -

Threat protection performance is measured with firewall, IPS, application control and malware protection, and logging enabled.

The numbers for competitive solutions are based on publicly available sources. Other vendors may have different testing methodologies.

All power consumption values are taken from external data sheets and hardware system guides using maximum power consumption.

Performance information is sourced from vendor datasheets published as of February 5, 2025.

Building a Strong Cybersecurity Platform Starts with the Firewall

Fortinet was founded on the principle of converging networking and security into a unified cybersecurity platform anchored by a single operating system. The Fortinet Security Fabric is the result of more than two decades of relentless focus on the company’s platform vision to provide customers with end-to-end visibility, unified management, and automated threat intelligence sharing. All FortiGate NGFWs, including the FortiGate G series, seamlessly integrate into the Fortinet Security Fabric so customers can build a secure foundation to advance their overall security measures from adopting secure access service edge (SASE) solutions to enhancing security operations with FortiAI. Fortinet empowers organizations to evolve their cybersecurity strategy, ensuring comprehensive protection and operational efficiency at every stage of their journey.

