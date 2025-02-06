NANO Nuclear Energy Engages aRobotics Company and Commits to Multimillion Dollar Investment to Build Out its New Advanced Demonstration Facility

New York, N.Y., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) (“NANO Nuclear” or “the Company”), a leading advanced nuclear energy and technology company focused on developing clean energy solutions, today announced that it has engaged aRobotics Company, a leading innovator in robotics fabrication, inspection, engineering and testing, to oversee the multimillion dollar build out of NANO Nuclear’s recently announced demonstration facility in Westchester County, New York. aRobotics will also assist NANO Nuclear with the fabrication of key components for the demonstration facility.

Under the agreement, following completion of the facility’s retrofitting, aRobotics Company will manage the construction of certain non-nuclear elements crucial to the design and operation of NANO Nuclear’s four reactors in development: ZEUS, ODIN, LOKI MMRTM and KRONOS MMRTM. This includes leading the development and fabrication of custom sensors and equipment needed to evaluate demonstration components. Additionally, aRobotics will support NANO Nuclear’s ongoing SBIR Phase III project for its Annular Linear Induction Pump (ALIP) technology, a key enabling technology within NANO Nuclear’s suite of advanced nuclear energy systems.

“We are delighted to work alongside NANO Nuclear and its management team to deliver a sophisticated demonstration facility for the company,” said Akaash Kancharla, Chief Executive Officer of aRobotics Company. “Though microreactors rely on fission processes to generate energy, there are numerous non-nuclear components which are critical to the operation of these energy systems. The experience we’ve gained through our extensive engineering work with the Department of Defense and large defense prime contractors will be instrumental as we support NANO Nuclear in advancing its next phase of reactor development.”

aRobotics develops, fabricates, and operates advanced robotic systems for inspecting and testing critical infrastructure in both civilian and defense contexts. The company has been recognized with multiple honors, including the NATO DIANA Challenge, the NYC Department of Building Challenge, active contracts with all major branches of the U.S. Military (including nearly 20 SBIR awards), and the Propel by MIPIM Startup Competition. aRobotics designs, develops and fabricates its suite of engineering robotics and provides materials testing solutions in-house at its own facilities. With numerous filed, published, and issued patents in the United States and internationally, aRobotics delivers cutting-edge solutions that ensure the structural integrity of significant assets and is routinely used on large infrastructural projects across the nation from interstates to skyscrapers. Building on its extensive deep technology engineering experience, aRobotics delivers cutting-edge, mission-ready solutions with reliability, efficiency, and innovation.

“We are thrilled to engage aRobotics Company, whose proven track record in meeting stringent quality standards makes them an ideal partner,” said Jay Yu, Founder and Chairman of NANO Nuclear Energy. “Their extensive track record, particularly their work with the U.S. Department of Defense, give us confidence in their ability to manage the design and construction of our new demonstration facility as well as oversee the fabrication of certain key components such as the ALIP technology, ensuring we continue on a clear path toward demonstration and eventual commercialization.”

“We are very pleased to partner with aRobotics Company on this phase of our development,” said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer and Head of Reactor Development of NANO Nuclear Energy. “In addition to overseeing the final build out of our new demonstration facility, aRobotics will play a pivotal role in fabricating and refining essential non-nuclear components that support our reactor energy systems. Their efforts will complement our technical teams’ work, helping to accelerate design development and maintain the highest standards of safety and performance for our reactors.”

About NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is an advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across five business lines: (i) cutting edge portable and other microreactor technologies, (ii) nuclear fuel fabrication, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation, (iv) nuclear applications for space and (v) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear’s reactor products in development include “ZEUS”, a solid core battery reactor, and “ODIN”, a low-pressure coolant reactor, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors. NANO Nuclear is also developing patented stationary KRONOS MMR™ Energy System and space focused, portable LOKI MMR™.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and DOE programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to form part of the only vertically integrated nuclear fuel business of its kind in North America.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear’s own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear’s developing micronuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as the LOKI MMR™ system and other power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS’ initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.

