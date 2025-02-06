UnitedLex Partners with Infinnium to Elevate Cyber Incident Response Services with Cutting-Edge Information Governance and Data Protection Tools

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UnitedLex , a leading tech-enabled legal services company specializing in incident response, litigation, intellectual property, and legal operations, with decades of experience serving clients facing complex investigations related to cybersecurity incidents, today announces it has partnered with Infinnium , integrating their comprehensive Information Governance & Data Protection solution as an enhancement to the company’s Cyber Incident Response services.

Infinnium's purpose-built, AI-powered platform, combined with UnitedLex's Incident Response data mining expertise, revolutionizes breach response with unmatched speed, precision, and efficiency. By eliminating error-prone handoffs and redundant data copies, UnitedLex delivers clients faster, more accurate insights—while significantly reducing costs and mitigating risks.

“Our clients expect speed, accuracy, and security in their incident response efforts,” said Renee Meisel, CEO of UnitedLex. “The innovative AI tools that Infinnium has created, joined with UnitedLex's optimized process workflows and top-tier professional services give our clients faster insight into their data, allowing for early assessments of matters with faster and more accurate reporting of potential timelines and budgets.”

Infinnium's solution integrates seamlessly into UnitedLex's robust Cyber Incident Response framework, ensuring:

Accelerated Breach Reviews : Streamlined processes reduce response times, providing faster insights and outcomes.

: Streamlined processes reduce response times, providing faster insights and outcomes. Seamless Investigation Management : One unified platform eliminates redundancies and enhances data accuracy.

: One unified platform eliminates redundancies and enhances data accuracy. Cost-Effectiveness at Scale: Optimized workflows and automated tasks reduce operational costs while maintaining compliance and quality.



“UnitedLex's leadership in this space aligns perfectly with Infinnium's proven experience in simplifying and securing data-driven processes such as data breach review,” said Doug Kaminski, Chief Revenue Officer, Infinnium. “Together, we’re delivering an unparalleled, AI-driven solution that addresses the complexities of modern data challenges.”

Experts from UnitedLex and Infinnium will be demonstrating their Cyber Incident Response services at the NetDiligence Cyber Risk Summit from February 10-12 in Miami. For more information about how UnitedLex is helping clients respond and determine the best path forward in the early and critical timeframes of an incident, visit https://unitedlex.com/incident-response/ .

About UnitedLex

UnitedLex is the preeminent business partner for legal delivering services that achieve value and drive growth for corporate legal departments and law firms in the areas of litigation and investigations, intellectual property, legal operations, and incident response.

Founded in 2006, we co-create solutions that mitigate risk, drive revenue, and optimize business investment—transforming the legal function into a catalyst for success. Our team of 3,000+ legal and business professionals, data analysts, technologists, and engineers supports our clients from operational centers around the world.

About Infinnium

Infinnium is a pioneer in Information Governance and Data Protection, offering advanced solutions for breach response, DSAR management, and investigation workflows. Infinnium's platform empowers organizations to navigate complex data environments with speed, accuracy, and confidence.

