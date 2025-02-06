Arms Cyber Welcomes Sales Veteran Steven Sayman as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)

Fulton, MD, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arms Cyber , the global leader in active defense Anti-ransomware, is pleased to welcome Steven Sayman to our executive leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In his role, Mr. Sayman will oversee all aspects of sales, business development, and strategic partnerships.

Mr. Sayman brings a wealth of experience to Arms Cyber. Most recently, he served as Product Line Growth at Arctic Wolf, where he drove sales growth and led Arctic Wolf's Managed Risk. Prior to that, he led sales at Revelstoke Security, culminating in a successful acquisition. He also spent five years at Malwarebytes and held sales leadership positions at GuardSight. Throughout his career, Mr. Sayman has consistently established strong, strategic partnerships and alliances that resulted in significant revenue growth.

"We are very excited that Steve is joining Arms Cyber at this pivotal time in the company's journey," said Bob Kruse (CEO), “he brings many years of proven success and sales integrity to our company.”

As Chief Revenue Officer, Mr. Sayman will work with the executive team to implement a structure and cadence that enables Arms Cyber to fully capitalize on its highly differentiated product offerings and excellent market reputation. He will continue to leverage product-led growth strategies, such as the ACE Community "freemium" model, that drive high customer growth by providing customers with a first-hand experience of the value of free key capture.

About Arms Cyber