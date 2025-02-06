Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Long-Term Shareholders of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL); Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA); Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IART); Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS); and Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI)

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) FKA Torchmark (NYSE: TMK):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) FKA Torchmark (NYSE: TMK) shareholders. The investigation concerns whether certain officers of Globe Life have breached their fiduciary duties owed to the company.

Shareholders who have held Globe Life FKA Torchmark stock since on or before May 8, 2019 should visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/globe-life-shareholder-investigation/. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to you.

WHY: Globe Life operates its insurance businesses through five wholly owned insurance subsidiaries, which in turn operate agencies located across the country. The largest of the subsidiaries, by both premiums collected and number of sales agents employed, is American Income Life Insurance Company (“AIL”). During the relevant time frame, AIL accounted for approximately one third of Globe Life’s total premiums, and nearly half of its total underwriting profits.

A federal securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Globe Life, via certain of its officers and directors, made numerous materially false and misleading statements and omissions concerning: (i) Globe Life's consistent premium revenue growth, particularly from AIL; and (ii) Globe Life's Code of Business Conduct and Ethics (the "Code of Conduct"). Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants repeatedly attributed the Company's consistent premium revenue growth "to increased agent count and productivity." The Complaint alleges that as a result of these misrepresentations, Globe Life common stock traded at artificially inflated prices.

The truth about Globe Life’s alleged improper business practices emerged on April 11, 2024, when investment research firm Fuzzy Panda published a report alleging that Globe Life had engaged in wide-spread insurance fraud, while permitting a culture of unchecked sexual harassment.

Specifically, the report alleged that several Globe Life subsidiaries were underwriting policies for dead and fictitious people, as well as adding policies to existing users’ accounts without their consent. In addition, the investment research firm uncovered evidence that the subsidiaries maintained a hostile workplace where sexual harassment, drug use, and sexual assault went unchecked — conduct that violated the Company’s Code of Conduct. As a result of these disclosures, the price of Globe Life common stock declined $55.76, or 53%, from a closing price of $104.93 per share on April 10, 2024, to a closing price of $49.17 per share on April 11, 2024.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: Current Globe Life shareholders who have held Globe Life FKA Torchmark shares since prior to May 8, 2019, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever.

If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/globe-life-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com , or call us at 267-507-6085. $GL #GlobeLife

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA):

Grabar Law Office is actively investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA).

Current shareholders who acquired Paragon 28 Inc. (NYSE: FNA) shares prior to May 5, 2023, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to them. You do not need to have lost money on your investment in order to participate. To learn more visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/paragon28-shareholder-investigation/ or contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or Mia R. Heller at mheller@grabarlaw.com directly, or call us at 267-507-6085.

Why? A recently filed federal securities fraud class action alleges that Paragon 28 and certain of its officers made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Paragon 28’s financial statements were misstated; (2) the company lacked adequate internal controls, with critical issues understated; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading or lacked a reasonable basis during the period.

What You Can Do Now? If you are a current shareholder who acquired shares prior to May 5, 2023, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to you whatsoever. You do not need to have lost money on your investment. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/paragon28-shareholder-investigation/. You can also contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or Mia R. Heller at mheller@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085 for further assistance. $FNA #Paragon28

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IART):

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether the Board of Directors of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IART) breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company.

Current Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IART) shareholders who have held the stock since on or before March 11, 2019, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to them. Learn more or join at: https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/intrga-lifesciences-shareholder-investigation/. Contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com , or call 267-507-6085.

WHY: An underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Integra, via certain of his officers and directors, repeatedly touted that it was on track to grow SurgiMend’s market by obtaining FDA approval for use in post-mastectomy reconstruction, yet on May 23, 2023, the Company was forced to announce a “recall” of all products manufactured at its Boston Facility between March 1, 2018 and May 22, 2023. Integra LifeSciences explained that it had determined that the Boston Facility deviated from good manufacturing practices in testing for bacterial endotoxin and allowed the release of products with unsafe levels of endotoxins. As a result of the recall and manufacturing shutdown, the Company revised its guidance for the second quarter of 2023, lowering its revenue expectations by and disclosed that it expected to take a $22 million impairment due to the inventory write-off.

WHAT TO DO NOW: Current Integra LifeSciences shareholders who have held Integra LifeSciences shares since on or before March 11, 2019, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to them.

If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/intrga-lifesciences-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com , or call us at 267-507-6085. $IART

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS):

A federal court has determined that multiple statements made by Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) officers of were likely made with an intent to deceive the investing public, and therefore a securities fraud class action complaint against Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. and certain of its officers has survived defendants’ motion to dismiss that complaint.

If you have continuously held TDS shares since prior to May 6, 2022, you may be entitled to seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and financial recovery, at no cost to you whatsoever. Visit: https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/tds-uscellular-shareholder-investigation/ , email jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call Joshua Grabar at 267-507-6085 to learn more.

Grabar Law Office is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty by certain officers and directors of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. and its subsidiary, UScellular.

WHY? An underlying securities fraud class action complaint has survived TDS’s attempts to dismiss the class action complaint. The class action complaint alleges that TDS and its subsidiary, UScellular, via certain of its officers and directors, made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) TDS had no reason to believe UScellular’s “free upgrade” promotional activity, which was tested and trialed during the second quarter of 2022, was effective at reducing UScellular’s postpaid churn rate as they represented to investors, as opposed to merely adding new postpaid subscribers, when its churn rate was actually increasing or remaining constant over most quarters in the class period; (ii) UScellular was not making progress with respect to its churn rate, as it represented to investors; (iii) UScellular was not in fact balancing its promotional activity and its profitability; (iv) due to extreme competition among postpaid carriers, UScellular did not have the flexibility to offset the costs from widespread, expensive promotions with price increases; and (v) as a result of the Companies’ decision for UScellular to continue engaging in heavy promotions to address its postpaid subscriber churn rate despite any lack of positive impact on churn rate, UScellular’s profitability substantially declined.

Current TDS shareholders who have continuously held TDS shares since prior to May 6, 2022, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever - ever.

If you would like to learn more about this matter at no cost to you, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/tds-uscellular-shareholder-investigation/ , contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or Mia R. Heller at mheller@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. $TDS #TDS #UScellular

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE: MEI):

Philadelphia, PA - Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE: MEI) shareholders. The investigation concerns whether certain officers of Methode Electronics have breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

Current Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) shareholders who have held Methode Electronics shares since prior to June 23, 2022, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award - all at no cost to them whatsoever. To learn more visit: https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/methode-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com , or call 267-507-6085.

Why: A recently filed underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Methode Electronics, via certain of its officers and directors, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Methode Electronics had lost highly skilled and experienced employees during the COVID-19 pandemic necessary to successfully complete Methode Electronics’ transition from its historic low mix, high volume production model to a high mix, low production model at its Monterrey facility; (ii) Methode Electronics’ attempts to replace its General Motors center console production with more diversified, specialized products for a wider array of vehicle manufacturers and OEMs, in particular in the electric vehicle (“EV”) space, had been plagued by production planning deficiencies, inventory shortages, vendor and supplier problems, and, ultimately, botched execution of Methode Electronics’ strategic plans; (iii) Methode Electronics’ manufacturing systems at its critical Monterrey facility suffered from a variety of logistical defects, such as improper system coding, shipping errors, erroneous delivery times, deficient quality control systems, and failures to timely and efficiently procure necessary raw materials; (iv) Methode Electronics had fallen substantially behind on the launch of new EV programs out of its Monterrey facility, preventing Methode Electronics from timely receiving revenue from new EV program awards; and (v) as a result, Methode Electronics was not on track to achieve the 2023 diluted earnings-per-share guidance or the 3-year 6% organic sales compound annual growth rate represented to investors and such estimates lacked a reasonable factual basis.

Current Methode Electronics shareholders who have held Methode Electronics stock since prior to June 23, 2022, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever.

If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/methode-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com , or call 267-507-6085. #Methode #MethodeElectronics $MEI

Attorney Advertising Disclaimer

Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/095e26b5-da04-4598-8413-8cb47e60a6a7