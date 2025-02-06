Southlea Expands to Alberta with Addition of Principal in Executive Compensation and Human Capital

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southlea, a consulting firm specializing in executive compensation and governance solutions, announces the appointment of Desmond Salisbury as a Principal and lead for the Alberta market.

Known for its role in compensation consulting, Southlea's focus on Alberta highlights the company's dedication to addressing the needs of Western Canadian organizations, including energy sector companies, which are a specialization of Southlea. Desmond comes to Southlea with corporate and consulting experience in compensation and human resources, having most recently served as the Head of Human Resources for a major pipeline company headquartered in Alberta.

“Southlea has grown significantly over the past four years to meet the demand for tailored executive compensation advice that aligns with each client’s business strategy,” stated Amanda Voegeli, President and Managing Partner.

As the only Canadian compensation consulting practice in the GECN – a network of independent consulting firms globally – Southlea can support Western Canadian companies with international operations through access to over 150 colleagues across 35 countries.

Desmond has over 12 years of experience and has worked within two large energy infrastructure companies on executive compensation, total rewards, and human resources issues. He has also been part of two reputable executive compensation consulting practices. His understanding of the energy market, broader human resources experience and ability to implement effective compensation solutions will benefit our current and prospective clients.

“I look forward to leading the firm’s presence in Alberta and the energy sector, and to fostering the Southlea way of providing dedicated support to HR Committees and CHROs on strategic performance, talent and compensation issues,” stated Desmond.

Southlea will continue to support companies across Western Canada in addressing their executive compensation and governance challenges, building on our extensive client base in Alberta with many large and complex energy companies.

About Southlea:

Southlea is an independent compensation consulting firm that offers global perspectives as a part of the GECN Group, collaborating with over 150 compensation professionals in 35 countries. The firm has offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton and Montreal, and serves clients across Canada in various industries and organizational structures. The team consists of multi-disciplined advisors with diverse backgrounds and experiences. Southlea is certified by WBE Canada as a Women’s Business Enterprise and is Rainbow Registered as an LGBT+ friendly organization. Website: www.southlea.com