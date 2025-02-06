Smart Glass Market Global Forecast Report to 2030, with Profiles of Key Players Saint Gobain, AGC, Gentex, Corning, Nippon Sheet Glass, View, Guazy, Xinyi Glass, Diamond Switchable Glass & More

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Smart Glass Market by Type (Tinted, Coated), Technology (Electrochromic, Suspended Particle Display (SPD), Liquid Crystal, Photochromic, Nanocrystalline), Control System (Voice-Based, Building Automation System, Mobile-Based) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart glass market is expected to reach USD 10.42 billion in 2030 from USD 6.42 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

Smart glass has witnessed wide adoption in the latest luxury vehicles due to its features, such as information projection, entertainment integration, and window tinting, which can be controlled. Technology has been included in the design and development of modern luxury cars to improve privacy, entertainment, and safety. The largest automotive brands, including Mercedes-Benz, have adopted smart glass, showing a change in the design of automobiles and an extension of its use beyond luxury markets. It can tint windows, blocking up to 99% of light when necessary, which is superior to traditional sun visors and glass. This improves privacy, reduces heat transfer, saves fuel, and is environmentally friendly.







Coated segment is expected to dominate in smart glass market.



The coated segment accounts for the largest share in the smart glass market, owing to its higher performance, flexibility, and high applicability across various sectors. Advanced thin-film coatings, either metal oxides or nanoparticles, help control light transmission, reduce glare, and achieve thermal insulation. This extent of control is in high demand in construction, automotive, and aviation sectors, among others. Using coated glass improves energy efficiency and reduces HVAC cost by minimizing heat gain and loss. Also, the feature of dynamic light control enhances comfort to occupants while not diminishing natural light. Due to its robustness and adaptability to easy customizations, coated glass is ideally suited for substantial commercial and residential-scale projects.



Suspended Particle Display (SPD) segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period.



Suspended particle display technology is expected to grow the fastest due to several factors. Excellent control over light and heat through SPD allows dynamic shading and privacy features in real time, which makes it highly suitable for automotive, architectural, and aviation applications. It can switch from transparent to opaque with the help of a switch, thus promising significant energy savings by reducing artificial lighting and air conditioning requirements. The increase in demand of energy-efficient sustainable solutions is the major driver. Through SPD technology, solar heat gain becomes manageable in buildings and vehicles, enhancing energy efficiency and occupant comfort. Moreover, it offers support for privacy-on-demand, perfect for smart homes, offices, and vehicle applications, for which adaptability becomes a requirement.



The Asia Pacific is expected to have highest growth rate in the EMI shielding market.



Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the smart glass market. Rapid urbanization and industrialization, especially in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asia, have spurred significant investments in modern infrastructure, including energy-efficient buildings. Governments in the region are emphasizing sustainability, which is pushing energy-saving solutions such as smart glass for residential and commercial projects. The increasing demand for high-tech vehicles in the automotive industry is one of the main reasons smart glass is increasingly used for privacy and temperature control features. In addition, rising disposable incomes are leading to the preference for luxury cars, and hence the market for smart glass in automobiles is growing, which in turn contributing to the regional growth.



The Asia-Pacific market benefits from low-cost manufacturing and innovation in smart glass technology. It has also improved production from switching from manual to automated and electrically controlled smart glass, which can be achieved feasibly and economically. The more that smart home systems are deployed, the more support for demand in smart glass is expected since homeowners desire convenience and energy efficiency.

Competitive Landscape

Saint Gobain (France), AGC Inc. (Japan), Gentex Corporation (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd (Japan), View Inc (US), Guazy Ltd and Entities (Israel), Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (China), Research Frontiers (US), Diamond Switchable Glass Ltd (Ireland), are some of the key players in the smart glass market.



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the smart glass market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (Rising demand of advanced technologies in luxury cars, integration of electrochromic materials into smart glasses, rising focus on reduced energy consumption, Emphasis on promoting low-carbon economy, growing demand in construction and real estate), restraints (High initial investment and upfront costs, operational and functional challenges, complex manufacturing process), opportunities (Growing trend of minimalist designs, shifting preference from conventional to renewable energy sources, expanding applications in automotive, aviation, and marine industries, rising development of sustainable buildings, Increasing focus on improving window insulation), and challenges (Lack of awareness about long-term benefits of smart glass technology, maintaining compliance with building codes and regulations) influencing the growth of the smart glass market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the smart glass market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the smart glass market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the smart glass market

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 236 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in Smart Glass Market

Smart Glass Market, by Type

Smart Glass Market, by Technology

Smart Glass Market, by Region and Industry

Smart Glass Market, by Country

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Use of Smart Glass in Modern Luxury Cars

Integration of Electrochromic Materials into Smart Glasses

Rising Need to Balance Energy Supply and Demand

Emphasis on Promoting Low-Carbon Economy

Growing Demand in Construction and Real Estate Sectors

Restraints

High Initial Investments and Upfront Costs for Implementing Smart Glasses

Operational and Functional Challenges Related to Smart Glass Technology

Complex Manufacturing Processes Associated with Smart Glass

Opportunities

Growing Trend of Minimalist Designs

Increasing Demand for Alternative Power Sources due to Rising Energy Costs

Rising Emphasis on Developing and Commercializing Smart Glass Technologies

Increasing Demand for Sustainable Buildings

Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Products

Challenges

Lack of Awareness About Long-Term Benefits of Smart Glass Technology

Compliance with Building Codes and Regulations

Case Study Analysis

Manhattan-based Company Implemented Frosted Smart Glass to Address Privacy and Design Challenges

Smart Glass Technologies Helped Mitsubishi Tanabe with PDLC Switchable Privacy Films That Offered Privacy Solutions

Smart Glass Technologies Assisted Halton Healthcare with Priwatt Smart Glass That Upgraded Intensive Care Units and Maintained Patient Privacy

Thermoplan Installed Sageglass Electrochromic Glass That Reduced Energy Consumption and Enhanced Sustainability

Smart Glass Market, by Type

Tinted - Growing Demand for Improved Energy Efficiency and Protection Against UV Rays to Foster Market Growth

Coated - Ability to Reduce Cooling and Heating Costs to Fuel Market Growth

Hybrid - Increasing Need to Reduce Dependency on External Shading Systems and Heavy HVAC to Boost Demand

Smart Glass Market, by Control System

Switch-based - Ability to Adjust Glass Transparency to Fuel Market Growth

Remote Monitoring - Ability to Integrate Seamlessly into Modern Living and Working Environments to Foster Market Growth

Mobile-based -Rising Trend of Smart Homes and Buildings to Accelerate Demand

Voice-based -Increasing Popularity of Smart Home Ecosystems to Accelerate Demand

Building Automation System - Rising Need to Automate Smart Glass Transparency and Tints to Fuel Market Growth

Smart Glass Market, by Mechanism

Active - Increasing Demand for Customizable and High-Tech Solutions to Foster Market Growth

Passive - Ability to Enhance Building Aesthetics and Provide Solutions for Maintaining Indoor Temperatures to Fuel Market Growth

Smart Glass Market, by Technology

Electrochromic - Increasing Need for Eco-Friendly Solutions to Fuel Market Growth

Suspended Particle Display - Rising Application in Sunroofs and Windows to Accelerate Demand

Liquid Crystal Polymer-Dispersed Liquid Crystal Twisted Nematic Liquid Crystal

Photochromic - Growing Implementation of Supportive Regulations Promoting Energy-Efficient Materials to Fuel Market Growth

Thermochromic -Rising Consumer Awareness About Benefits of Smart Materials to Drive Market

Micro-Blinds - Growing Demand for High Switching Speed and UV Durability to Support Market Growth

Smart Glass Market, by End Use

Architecture Luxury Apartments Commercial Buildings

Transportation Automotive Aerospace Marine

Power Generation Plants

Recent Trends in Smart Glass

Integration with IoT and Smart Homes

Key Areas of Growth and Developments

Smart Glass for Sustainable Architecture

Emergence of Dynamic Glazing Solutions

Company Profiles

Key Players

Saint-Gobain

AGC

Gentex

Corning

Nippon Sheet Glass Co.

View Inc.

Gauzy Ltd and Entities

Xinyi Glass Holdings

Research Frontiers

Diamond Switchable Glass

Other Players

Pleotint

Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

Fuyao Group

Central Glass Co.

Chromogenics

Ravenwindow

Polytronix, Inc.

PGW Auto Glass

AGP Group

SPD Control Systems Corporation

Scienstry, Inc.

Innovative Glass Corp.

Halio, Inc.

Miru Smart Technologies

Merck KGaA

Huichi Industrial Development Co.

Pro Display

Skyline Design

