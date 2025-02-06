Smart Glass Market Global Forecast Report to 2030, with Profiles of Key Players Saint Gobain, AGC, Gentex, Corning, Nippon Sheet Glass, View, Guazy, Xinyi Glass, Diamond Switchable Glass & More

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Smart Glass Market by Type (Tinted, Coated), Technology (Electrochromic, Suspended Particle Display (SPD), Liquid Crystal, Photochromic, Nanocrystalline), Control System (Voice-Based, Building Automation System, Mobile-Based) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart glass market is expected to reach USD 10.42 billion in 2030 from USD 6.42 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.
Smart glass has witnessed wide adoption in the latest luxury vehicles due to its features, such as information projection, entertainment integration, and window tinting, which can be controlled. Technology has been included in the design and development of modern luxury cars to improve privacy, entertainment, and safety. The largest automotive brands, including Mercedes-Benz, have adopted smart glass, showing a change in the design of automobiles and an extension of its use beyond luxury markets. It can tint windows, blocking up to 99% of light when necessary, which is superior to traditional sun visors and glass. This improves privacy, reduces heat transfer, saves fuel, and is environmentally friendly.
Coated segment is expected to dominate in smart glass market.
The coated segment accounts for the largest share in the smart glass market, owing to its higher performance, flexibility, and high applicability across various sectors. Advanced thin-film coatings, either metal oxides or nanoparticles, help control light transmission, reduce glare, and achieve thermal insulation. This extent of control is in high demand in construction, automotive, and aviation sectors, among others. Using coated glass improves energy efficiency and reduces HVAC cost by minimizing heat gain and loss. Also, the feature of dynamic light control enhances comfort to occupants while not diminishing natural light. Due to its robustness and adaptability to easy customizations, coated glass is ideally suited for substantial commercial and residential-scale projects.
Suspended Particle Display (SPD) segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period.
Suspended particle display technology is expected to grow the fastest due to several factors. Excellent control over light and heat through SPD allows dynamic shading and privacy features in real time, which makes it highly suitable for automotive, architectural, and aviation applications. It can switch from transparent to opaque with the help of a switch, thus promising significant energy savings by reducing artificial lighting and air conditioning requirements. The increase in demand of energy-efficient sustainable solutions is the major driver. Through SPD technology, solar heat gain becomes manageable in buildings and vehicles, enhancing energy efficiency and occupant comfort. Moreover, it offers support for privacy-on-demand, perfect for smart homes, offices, and vehicle applications, for which adaptability becomes a requirement.
Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the smart glass market. Rapid urbanization and industrialization, especially in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asia, have spurred significant investments in modern infrastructure, including energy-efficient buildings. Governments in the region are emphasizing sustainability, which is pushing energy-saving solutions such as smart glass for residential and commercial projects. The increasing demand for high-tech vehicles in the automotive industry is one of the main reasons smart glass is increasingly used for privacy and temperature control features. In addition, rising disposable incomes are leading to the preference for luxury cars, and hence the market for smart glass in automobiles is growing, which in turn contributing to the regional growth.
The Asia-Pacific market benefits from low-cost manufacturing and innovation in smart glass technology. It has also improved production from switching from manual to automated and electrically controlled smart glass, which can be achieved feasibly and economically. The more that smart home systems are deployed, the more support for demand in smart glass is expected since homeowners desire convenience and energy efficiency.
Competitive Landscape
Saint Gobain (France), AGC Inc. (Japan), Gentex Corporation (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd (Japan), View Inc (US), Guazy Ltd and Entities (Israel), Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (China), Research Frontiers (US), Diamond Switchable Glass Ltd (Ireland), are some of the key players in the smart glass market.
The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the smart glass market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.
The report provides insights on the following:
- Analysis of key drivers (Rising demand of advanced technologies in luxury cars, integration of electrochromic materials into smart glasses, rising focus on reduced energy consumption, Emphasis on promoting low-carbon economy, growing demand in construction and real estate), restraints (High initial investment and upfront costs, operational and functional challenges, complex manufacturing process), opportunities (Growing trend of minimalist designs, shifting preference from conventional to renewable energy sources, expanding applications in automotive, aviation, and marine industries, rising development of sustainable buildings, Increasing focus on improving window insulation), and challenges (Lack of awareness about long-term benefits of smart glass technology, maintaining compliance with building codes and regulations) influencing the growth of the smart glass market
- Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the smart glass market
- Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the smart glass market across varied regions.
- Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the smart glass market
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|236
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$6.42 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$10.42 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Premium Insights
- Attractive Opportunities for Players in Smart Glass Market
- Smart Glass Market, by Type
- Smart Glass Market, by Technology
- Smart Glass Market, by Region and Industry
- Smart Glass Market, by Country
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Use of Smart Glass in Modern Luxury Cars
- Integration of Electrochromic Materials into Smart Glasses
- Rising Need to Balance Energy Supply and Demand
- Emphasis on Promoting Low-Carbon Economy
- Growing Demand in Construction and Real Estate Sectors
Restraints
- High Initial Investments and Upfront Costs for Implementing Smart Glasses
- Operational and Functional Challenges Related to Smart Glass Technology
- Complex Manufacturing Processes Associated with Smart Glass
Opportunities
- Growing Trend of Minimalist Designs
- Increasing Demand for Alternative Power Sources due to Rising Energy Costs
- Rising Emphasis on Developing and Commercializing Smart Glass Technologies
- Increasing Demand for Sustainable Buildings
- Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Products
Challenges
- Lack of Awareness About Long-Term Benefits of Smart Glass Technology
- Compliance with Building Codes and Regulations
Case Study Analysis
- Manhattan-based Company Implemented Frosted Smart Glass to Address Privacy and Design Challenges
- Smart Glass Technologies Helped Mitsubishi Tanabe with PDLC Switchable Privacy Films That Offered Privacy Solutions
- Smart Glass Technologies Assisted Halton Healthcare with Priwatt Smart Glass That Upgraded Intensive Care Units and Maintained Patient Privacy
- Thermoplan Installed Sageglass Electrochromic Glass That Reduced Energy Consumption and Enhanced Sustainability
Smart Glass Market, by Type
- Tinted - Growing Demand for Improved Energy Efficiency and Protection Against UV Rays to Foster Market Growth
- Coated - Ability to Reduce Cooling and Heating Costs to Fuel Market Growth
- Hybrid - Increasing Need to Reduce Dependency on External Shading Systems and Heavy HVAC to Boost Demand
Smart Glass Market, by Control System
- Switch-based - Ability to Adjust Glass Transparency to Fuel Market Growth
- Remote Monitoring - Ability to Integrate Seamlessly into Modern Living and Working Environments to Foster Market Growth
- Mobile-based -Rising Trend of Smart Homes and Buildings to Accelerate Demand
- Voice-based -Increasing Popularity of Smart Home Ecosystems to Accelerate Demand
- Building Automation System - Rising Need to Automate Smart Glass Transparency and Tints to Fuel Market Growth
Smart Glass Market, by Mechanism
- Active - Increasing Demand for Customizable and High-Tech Solutions to Foster Market Growth
- Passive - Ability to Enhance Building Aesthetics and Provide Solutions for Maintaining Indoor Temperatures to Fuel Market Growth
Smart Glass Market, by Technology
- Electrochromic - Increasing Need for Eco-Friendly Solutions to Fuel Market Growth
- Suspended Particle Display - Rising Application in Sunroofs and Windows to Accelerate Demand
- Liquid Crystal
- Polymer-Dispersed Liquid Crystal
- Twisted Nematic Liquid Crystal
- Photochromic - Growing Implementation of Supportive Regulations Promoting Energy-Efficient Materials to Fuel Market Growth
- Thermochromic -Rising Consumer Awareness About Benefits of Smart Materials to Drive Market
- Micro-Blinds - Growing Demand for High Switching Speed and UV Durability to Support Market Growth
Smart Glass Market, by End Use
- Architecture
- Luxury Apartments
- Commercial Buildings
- Transportation
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Marine
- Power Generation Plants
Recent Trends in Smart Glass
- Integration with IoT and Smart Homes
- Key Areas of Growth and Developments
- Smart Glass for Sustainable Architecture
- Emergence of Dynamic Glazing Solutions
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Saint-Gobain
- AGC
- Gentex
- Corning
- Nippon Sheet Glass Co.
- View Inc.
- Gauzy Ltd and Entities
- Xinyi Glass Holdings
- Research Frontiers
- Diamond Switchable Glass
Other Players
- Pleotint
- Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.
- Fuyao Group
- Central Glass Co.
- Chromogenics
- Ravenwindow
- Polytronix, Inc.
- PGW Auto Glass
- AGP Group
- SPD Control Systems Corporation
- Scienstry, Inc.
- Innovative Glass Corp.
- Halio, Inc.
- Miru Smart Technologies
- Merck KGaA
- Huichi Industrial Development Co.
- Pro Display
- Skyline Design
