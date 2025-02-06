Samson Extracts Announces 75% Year-Over-Year Increase in Production Volume; Processes Nearly 1.75 Million Lbs of Hemp Biomass in 2024

GENEVA, Ala., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samson Extracts (“Samson” or the “Company”), an Alabama-owned and operated manufacturer of bulk cannabidiol (CBD) ingredients and one of the largest low-cost hemp processors in the nation, announced that it processed nearly 1.75 million lbs of hemp biomass in 2024, an almost 75% year-over-year increase in production volume. The milestone achievement solidifies Samson’s position in the top five largest hemp extractors by volume in the United States and positions the company for significant long-term growth alongside the projected growth of the global CBD market.

The global CBD market experienced explosive growth last year due to increased awareness of the various restorative benefits of CBD, with sales surpassing $11B , a 47% increase over 2023. Shifting regulations in key markets, particularly in North America and Europe, have further contributed to industry growth, creating new avenues for companies to expand product offerings. With more product diversification, research advancements, and rising consumer acceptance, the global CBD market is projected to balloon in the coming years with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 40% .

“We are thrilled to see the rapid growth of our production capabilities,” said Kyle Neathery, CEO of Samson Extracts. “Not only is this a testament to the dedication and hard work of our maintenance and production teams, but this major accomplishment for our company also underscores the strength of the demand for sustainable, high-quality hemp products in both domestic and international markets. While the category continues to grow at an accelerated pace, we remain focused on our commitment to expanding our reach and enhancing our mass production of low-cost, high-quality product offerings.”

A supplier of CBD ingredients to hemp and cannabis operators and wholesalers across the nation, Samson Extracts leverages over 280,000 sq ft of total operations and a one-of-a-kind, industrial-scale GMP-certified extraction system to process up to 12,000 lbs of hemp biomass daily. The company produces CBD isolate, an odorless, flavorless ingredient containing 0% of the psychoactive component THC, which is distributed internationally for use in a diverse range of products.

Samson Extracts strengthened its position as a leading wholesale provider of CBD ingredients in 2024 with the expansion of its product offerings to include bulk isolate extraction and manufacturing, available internationally. Last year the company also launched CBD-infused skincare brand, Wiregrass Wellness , offering customers nationwide a carefully curated selection of high-end, vegan-friendly topical CBD-infused blends developed to promote and protect healthy skin.

About Samson Extracts

Founded in 2019, Samson Extracts is an Alabama-owned and operated manufacturer of bulk CBD ingredients. With its complex industrial extraction system and GMP-certified operations, the company is one of the largest low-cost hemp processors in the nation, producing CBD isolate for a diverse range of products. Led by a team of highly skilled manufacturing experts, extraction operators, and laboratory and quality specialists, Samson Extracts is a trusted, national CBD wholesale partner, joining forces with best-in-class farmers and operators to transform the future of hemp farming and processing in the United States. For more information on Samson Extracts, its products, and wholesale opportunities, visit https://www.samsonextracts.com/ .