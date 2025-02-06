Digital Tails Group, LLC. Announces Completion of Another Customer Project and Detailed Case Study

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- bowmo™, Inc. (OTC: BOMO), a New York City– based company powered by AI and XR/VR technologies who’s aim is to provide fully customizable SaaS Platforms to multiple industries (https://bowmo.com) (“bowmo,” “the Company”) and its recent merger partner OWNverse/Digital Tails Group (“DTG”), are pleased to announce the completion of another client project for Téchne , a European custom furniture manufacturer.

Digital Tails Group developed a custom Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) platform to simplify and automate the entire manufacturing and sales process – from product configuration to pricing and order placement – while adhering to budget constraints.

A key component of this CPQ platform is the 3D configurator for real-time customization of various product attributes. This system gives customers a fast, easy and interactive way to “design” their own furniture right on the platform.

Aleksey Shestakov, Chairman of the Board of OWNverse/Digital Tails and the Chief Technical Officer (CTO) of bowmo, Inc. summarized: “With the CPQ platform, Téchne can now streamline their manufacturing processes and automate time-consuming manual tasks, such as configuration checks and price calculations. The solution has been particularly impactful for their unique furniture designs, which previously required extensive manual effort to manage. Our solution has significantly reduced the time spent on designing and configuring products.”

You can learn more about this family of innovations from bowmo and OWNverse/Digital Tails Group at: https://digital-tails.group/

About bowmo, Inc.

Bowmo Inc., (OTC: BOMO) is a New York City–based AI-powered software and services company that incorporates a novel set of technologies to build a platform that will deliver solutions for multiple industries. Bowmo's flagship product seamlessly integrates AI and extended reality (XR) technologies to revolutionize recruitment and human resource (HR) processes.

Building upon our multi-vertical platform, bowmo is poised to introduce a suite of future products catering to the cybersecurity, retail, sports, media/entertainment, and real estate sectors. This expansion underscores bowmo's commitment to diversifying revenue streams and addressing diverse industry needs through advanced technological solutions. bowmo's platform harnesses AI, machine learning (ML), deep learning (DL), blockchain, and process orchestration.

About Digital Tails Group, LLC.

Digital Tails Group (“DTG,” the “Company”) is an IT company specializing in software development using 3D technology, extended reality (XR) and artificial intelligence (AI). The DTG expertise in advanced technologies ranges from virtual reality (VR) experiences to smart AI algorithms, enabling us to help our clients improve their competitive strength through the application of advanced UI and knowledge technologies.

About OWNverse, LLC.

OWNverse is a virtual platform company that develops unique tools for creating targeted products and services for virtual spaces (“Metaverses”) by using the technology stack available through widely used Web2 platforms driven by AI. OWNverse allows for the integration of such tools to elevate the dimensionality of products and services, while offering such products and services within the spatially immersive 3D Internet—Web3. OWNverse aims to empower all users to become co-creators of the content. The main OWNverse ideology is to supply proven tools to users to provide real value for businesses and create virtual communities in numerous business sectors.

