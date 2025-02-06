Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Forecast Report 2025: ADAS Market Set for 16.5% CAGR, Reaching $91.37 Billion by 2029, with Regulatory Mandates and AI Integration Leading Growth

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $43.03 billion in 2024 to $50.13 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased focus on vehicle safety, regulatory mandates for safety features, rising consumer awareness, integration of ADAS in premium vehicles, growing complexity of modern vehicles.



The ADAS market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $91.37 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing demand for semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles, need for accurate and efficient diagnosis of problems to reduce repair times and costs, increasing investment in ai for ADAS, integration of v2x (vehicle-to-everything) communication.

Major trends in the forecast period include development of AI-based driver monitoring systems, expansion of augmented reality (AR) in head-up displays, enhanced connectivity with advanced sensors, evolution of automated parking systems, integration of machine learning for improved decision-making in ADAS.





The advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market is experiencing growth driven by increasing government regulations mandating ADAS implementation in vehicles. Governments worldwide are enforcing regulations that require vehicles to be equipped with ADAS to enhance driving convenience and safety for both drivers and commuters. An example of such regulations is the introduction of new rules in the European Union (EU) in July 2022, which mandate new vehicles to be equipped with ADAS to improve road safety. This regulation aims to enhance the overall safety of motor vehicles and protect vehicle occupants and vulnerable road users, contributing to a reduction in the number of road accidents. The growing trend of government regulations enforcing the mandatory inclusion of ADAS in vehicles is a significant driver for the ADAS market.



The adoption of autonomous vehicles is another factor propelling the growth of the ADAS market. Autonomous vehicles, also known as self-driving or driverless vehicles, rely on advanced technology and systems, including ADAS, to operate and navigate without direct human input. ADAS features such as emergency braking and blind-spot monitoring contribute to the safety of passengers and pedestrians in autonomous vehicles. According to a report by Carsurance in February 2022, the autonomous vehicle industry is projected to grow by 16% annually. The increasing adoption of autonomous vehicles is a key driver for the growth of the ADAS market.



Technological advancements are emerging as a key trend in the ADAS market. Leading companies in this space are focusing on developing innovative technological solutions to enhance their market position by incorporating next-generation ADAS technologies into their products, such as sensor fusion, embedded vision, HMI, software infrastructure, and AUTOSAR. For example, in September 2024, Rockwell Automation, a US-based industrial automation and digital transformation technology provider, introduced the Logix Safety Instrumented System (SIS), which is certified for both SIL 2 and SIL 3. This integrated safety solution is designed to meet the needs of modern industrial environments, improving process safety with advanced hardware and software capabilities.



Major companies in the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market are concentrating on innovating products with technology, such as advanced vehicle safety systems, to enhance safety in commercial vehicles by improving driver assistance, minimizing accident risks, and ensuring compliance with global safety regulations. Advanced vehicle safety systems, commonly referred to as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), are technological features designed to improve driving safety by helping drivers avoid accidents and enhancing their ability to respond to potential road hazards. For instance, in July 2023, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, a technology company based in Germany, introduced a highway assist system that includes automatic lane-changing capabilities. This system utilizes sensor and cloud-based data to estimate road friction, thereby enhancing vehicle control and safety during highway driving. It incorporates advanced braking and steering technologies, such as OnGuardMAX and ReAX, to bolster collision avoidance measures.



In April 2024, Microchip Technology Inc., a US-based producer of microcontrollers, mixed-signal, analog, and Flash-IP solutions, acquired VSI Co. Ltd. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition enhances Microchip's automotive networking portfolio by incorporating VSI's ASA Motion Link technology, facilitating the development of next-generation software-defined vehicles. The integration is designed to meet the increasing demand for advanced connectivity solutions within the ADAS market. VSI Co. Ltd. is a fabless semiconductor company based in South Korea, specializing in high-speed link technology that is crucial for autonomous vehicles.



Major companies operating in the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market include Continental, Nippon Denso Co. Ltd., Magna International, Robert Bosch, NXP Semiconductors, ZF Friedrichshafen, Autoliv, Valeo, Mobileye Global Inc., Hella KGAA Hueck & Co., Aisin Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Hyundai Precision Co. Ltd., Aptiv, Gentex, Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, Renesas Electronics, ON Semiconductor Corp, Analog Devices Inc., Melexis, Ambarella, Nvidia, Intel, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, LG Corporation, Panasonic, Sony and Neural Propulsion Systems.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Markets Covered:

By System Type: Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS); Drowsiness Monitor System; Intelligent Parking Assist System (IPAS); Adaptive Cruise Control System; Blind Spot Object Detection System; Lane Departure Warning System; Adaptive Front-lighting System; Other System Types

By Offering: Hardware; Software

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car; Light Commercial Vehicle; Buses; Trucks

Subsegments:

By Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS): Direct TPMS; Indirect TPMS

By Drowsiness Monitor System: Camera-Based Systems; Steering Pattern Recognition Systems

By Intelligent Parking Assist System (IPAS): Parallel Parking Assist; Perpendicular Parking Assist; Valet Parking Assist

By Adaptive Cruise Control System: Standard Adaptive Cruise Control; Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

By Blind Spot Object Detection System: Radar-Based Systems; Camera-Based Systems

By Lane Departure Warning System: Lane Keeping Assist; Lane Departure Prevention

By Adaptive Front-lighting System: Dynamic Cornering Lights; Automatic High Beam Control

By Other System Types: Collision Avoidance Systems; Traffic Sign Recognition Systems; Forward Collision Warning Systems

