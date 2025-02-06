Industry Leaders in Film and TV Make Strides Towards Net Zero Emissions, Led by ITV, Netflix and Paramount

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Net Zero Strategies in Film and TV" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of net zero strategies within the film and TV industry, highlighting the key approaches being implemented by companies to reach this goal.

Who is winning the race to net zero?

Of the 10 major film and TV companies analyzed in this report, eight reduced Scope 1 and 2 emissions between 2021 and 2023, led by ITV, Netflix, and Paramount. Nine of the selected 10 companies have set short-term emissions targets (with a target year of 2035 or earlier); of those, five have been approved by the Science-based Targets Initiative (SBTi), a verifier of corporate emissions targets.



The film and TV sector is concentrating on three main strategies to reach these targets:

Embedding sustainability in development

Sustainable production

Sustainable distribution and exhibition

Companies achieve net zero emissions by cutting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to as close to zero as possible, with any remaining emissions then "offset.". Film and TV companies rely heavily on physical resources, many with high emissions profiles, and so must work to incorporate sustainable practices and subsequently reduce production-associated emissions.



Companies achieve net zero emissions by cutting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to as close to zero as possible, with any remaining emissions then "offset.". Film and TV companies rely heavily on physical resources, many with high emissions profiles, and so must work to incorporate sustainable practices and subsequently reduce production-associated emissions.



Sustainability in the film and TV sector starts with scripts. Most film and TV companies carefully outline location and resource requirements for production before filming, making scripts the natural starting point for bolstering sustainability. Some studios have started reviewing their scripts to see where they can reduce emissions from the ground up.



Sustainable production is crucial in reducing emissions. The choices made regarding location, materials, third-party suppliers, and on-set waste management are essential to reducing the carbon impact of film and TV production. Virtual production has emerged as a key initiative for reducing travel to physical locations, but its long-term climate impact is still unclear.



Distribution and exhibition create obstacles to reaching net zero. Determining video streaming and TV broadcasting-related emissions is challenging. Estimates of their carbon impact vary widely, and efforts to reduce these emissions are few and far between. Large multiplex cinemas comprise the bulk of distribution-related emissions and are working to reduce their carbon footprint through initiatives like solar panel installation and waste management.

Report Scope

It features prominent mining companies making significant progress towards achieving net zero emissions, along with detailed case studies showcasing specific strategies in action.

Additionally, the report presents detailed Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions data for 10 major film and TV companies, providing valuable insights into their environmental impact reduction efforts.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Why Film and TV Companies Need a Net Zero Strategy

Strategy 1: Embedding Sustainability in Development

Strategy 2: Sustainable Production

Strategy 3: Sustainable Distribution and Exhibition

Who is Winning the Race to Net Zero?

