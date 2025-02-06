Metropolis World Announces Token Generation Event (TGE) for $CLAY at 3PM UTC on February 6th





LONDON, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metropolis World , a digital ecosystem where AI, gaming, culture, and commerce converge, has announced its TGE for $CLAY, scheduled for Thursday, February 6th, at 10 AM EST / 4 PM CET.

At the heart of Metropolis World, $CLAY serves as the digital currency driving an immersive ecosystem crafted for creators, players, and brands alike. From staking and governance to exclusive marketplace benefits and property ownership, $CLAY unlocks various opportunities in the Metropolis universe.

Metropolis, with over 400 top artists and creators —including Yung Gravy, Steve Aoki , and Christian Cowan, is a community-driven digital universe with a gamified marketplace where digital collectibles unlock real-world assets and experiences, all powered by your digital identity.

“At Metropolis, we’re building more than a digital city—we’re crafting a living, breathing ecosystem where immersive storytelling, the creator economy, and brand ownership come to life. With rich lore and deep world-building, Metropolis naturally lends itself to AI agents, but they’re just one piece of a much larger vision. These AI-driven entities aren’t just assistants—they’re dynamic extensions of creators, brands, and communities, evolving alongside their owners and shaping unique, interactive experiences,” said Rania Ajami, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Director at Metropolis World.

The Power of $CLAY: Driving the Metropolis Ecosystem

At the heart of Metropolis is $CLAY, the digital fuel that powers the entire ecosystem:

Staking and Rewards: Holders of $CLAY can access APY and loyalty bonuses while benefiting from revenue-based buybacks.

Questing: Quests developed in collaboration with top brands offer opportunities for progression and the chance to earn real-world prizes.

Marketplace benefits: Early access to premium items, exclusive collections, and special discounts are available within the ecosystem.

Property ownership: $CLAY facilitates mortgages, leases, and priority access to properties in upcoming Metropolis cities.

City governance: Participants can contribute to Metropolis' development through voting and leadership roles such as Mayor or Governor.

Brand amplification: Billboard placements, event sponsorships, and quest promotions provide avenues for increased visibility and engagement.

“What is truly transformative is how $CLAY integrates into this future, unlocking advanced AI training, exclusive quests, and immersive experiences. As Metropolis grows, AI will redefine how we connect, create, and interact, with $CLAY at the core of this evolution.The core of our mission is to leverage AI technology to redefine user ownership of IP-powered real-world assets. Whether through AI, storytelling, or commerce, Metropolis is a place where every player, creator, and brand can own their narrative and forge their identity,” said Rashid Ajami, Co-Founder and CEO of Metropolis World.

As Metropolis expands into its next phase with City 2: Calypso, $CLAY will play a pivotal role in shaping new districts across fashion, art, music, AI, gaming, and DeFi. The TGE marks the beginning of a transformative journey where every user becomes a creator, stakeholder, and innovator in the evolving Metropolis.

About Metropolis World:

Metropolis World is a next-generation digital city where gaming, culture, and commerce collide. With over 400 top artists and creators shaping its dynamic landscape, Metropolis offers immersive experiences powered by $CLAY, connecting virtual ownership with real-world opportunities.

TGE Date & Time: Thursday, February 6th, 10 AM EST / 3 PM UTC

Token Utility: Staking rewards, marketplace transactions, property ownership, creator-driven quests, and more

Staking rewards, marketplace transactions, property ownership, creator-driven quests, and more Strategic Investors: Outlier Ventures & Protocol Labs, Cointelegraph Accelerator, Lamina1 Ecosystem Fund, ACS, Primal Capital, Zephyrus Capital, HyperScaled Ventures, Cluster Capital, EthLizards, Acacia Digital, Block Consult, IBC, Hindsgaul Capital, Artemis Capital. Incubated by ZeroStage. Angels include Billy Levy (Founders of Virgin Gaming), Roland Rudd (Chairman of the Tate and FGS Global), Katherine Fleming (President of the J. Paul Getty Trust), Henrik Aslaksen (Ex Global Head of M&A Deutsche Bank and Ex Executive Chairman of Credit Suisse Investment Bank EMEA)



Notable Partnerships: Time Out Market Dubai, collaborations with Tonstation, Neotokyo, Superverse, Mars Dao (10M+ users airdrop planned), and over 400 global creators including Yung Gravy, Steve Aoki, and Christian Cowan.

Contact

Metropolis World

info@metropolisworld.io