Healthcare IT Consulting Market Size to Hit USD 168.14 Billion by 2032, Growing at a 14.4% CAGR - SNS Insider

Austin, United States, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare IT Consulting Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider, The Healthcare IT Consulting Market Size was valued at USD 50.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 168.14 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

The surge in demand for healthcare IT consulting services is attributed to the rapid digitization of healthcare systems, increased reliance on electronic health records, and the rising need for interoperability solutions. Government initiatives aimed at improving healthcare infrastructure and ensuring data security have further propelled market growth. Additionally, the widespread implementation of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and telehealth services is expected to drive further innovation in the sector.





Get a Sample Report of Healthcare IT Consulting Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2199

Healthcare IT Consulting Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 50.1 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 168.14 billion CAGR CAGR of 14.4% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Rising adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHRs), AI-driven analytics, cloud computing, and interoperability solutions

By Consulting Type, the Healthcare Business Process Management (BPM) segment led the Healthcare IT Consulting Market with a 28.2% share in 2023

The growing demand for workflow automation, cost reduction, and streamlined administrative processes has fueled the adoption of BPM solutions. Healthcare organizations are progressively integrating robotic process automation (RPA) and AI-driven tools to enhance operational efficiency and minimize administrative expenses.

The Healthcare Enterprise Reporting and Data Analytics segment is likely to be the fastest-growing category, driven by the explosion of healthcare data, AI-driven analytics, and population health management solutions.

By End User, the largest share of the Healthcare IT Consulting Market was held by the hospitals and ambulatory care centers segment with a 37.2% share.

These facilities are the primary adopters of EHR systems, interoperability solutions, and cybersecurity frameworks. Demand for consulting services related to system optimization, interoperability, and cybersecurity is increasing continuously as over 95% of U.S. hospitals have certified EHRs.

In contrast, the public and private payers segment is expected to witness the fastest growth, driven by the need for AI-driven claims automation, fraud detection, and risk management analytics.

North America dominated the Healthcare IT Consulting Market in 2023 with a 43.8% share.

Driven by government initiatives, strong digital infrastructure, and rising cybersecurity concerns. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) allocated USD 50 million for cybersecurity in healthcare, increasing demand for risk assessment and compliance consulting. Moreover, 90% of hospitals in Canada have adopted cloud-based health IT systems, further driving consulting needs for data security and interoperability solutions.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by increasing healthcare spending and digital health initiatives. India's National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) is a unified digital health ecosystem, which increases demand for IT consulting in interoperability and data security. Similarly, China's AI-driven healthcare market grew 40% in 2023, leading to greater adoption of predictive analytics and cloud-based IT solutions.

For A Detailed Briefing Session with Our Team of Analysts, Connect with Us Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/2199

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Accenture plc – (HealthTech Solutions, Digital Health Transformation, Cybersecurity Solutions, Cloud EMR Solutions)

Atos SE – (Digital Healthcare Services, Cloud Health Solutions, Healthcare Process Management)

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited – (Healthcare Strategy Consulting, Analytics Solutions, Technology Integration Services)

Genpact – (Healthcare Process Management Solutions, Healthcare Analytics Solutions)

HCL Technologies Limited – (Digital Healthcare Transformation, Healthcare IT Services, System Integration)

Infosys Limited – (EHR Solutions, Telemedicine Platforms, Digital Health Solutions)

IBM Corporation – (IBM Watson Health, AI-driven Health Insights, Data Analytics Solutions)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. – (Digital Health Technologies, Patient Monitoring Systems, Healthcare IT Consulting Services)

NTT DATA Corporation – (Healthcare IT Services, Data Analytics Solutions, Digital Transformation Services)

Oracle Corporation – (Cloud Healthcare Applications, Data Management Systems, Healthcare Analytics Solutions)

Siemens Healthineers AG – (Digital Health Solutions, Healthcare IT Consulting, Healthcare Workflow Optimization)

Tata Consultancy Services Limited – (Digital Transformation in Healthcare, Patient Engagement Solutions, Healthcare IT Services)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions – (EHR Systems, Population Health Management Solutions, Healthcare Information Systems)

Cerner Corporation – (EHR Solutions, Population Health Management Solutions, Health Information Systems)

Cognizant – (Healthcare IT Infrastructure Solutions, Digital Transformation Services, AI-driven Healthcare Solutions)

McKesson Corporation – (Healthcare Management Software, Operational Efficiency Solutions, IT Consulting Services)

By Consulting Type, the Healthcare Business Process Management (BPM) segment led the Healthcare IT Consulting Market with a 28.2% share in 2023

Healthcare IT Consulting Market Segmentation

By Consulting Type

HCIT Change Management

Healthcare Business Process Management

HCIT Integration and Migration

Healthcare/Medical System Security Set-Up and Risk Assessment

Healthcare Enterprise Reporting and Data Analytics

Others

By End User

Hospitals and Ambulatory Care Centers

Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

Public and Private Payers

Others





Buy a Single-User PDF of Healthcare IT Consulting Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2199

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Healthcare IT Consulting Market by Consulting Type

8. Healthcare IT Consulting Market by End User

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Healthcare IT Consulting Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/healthcare-it-consulting-market-2199

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.