Belgium Existing & Upcoming Data Center Report 2025: Regulations & Restrictions in Tier 1 European Data Center Hubs Push Big Players to Explore Brussels as an Alternative Location for New Data Centers

This database covers the Belgian data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 35 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 4 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Aalst, Anderlecht, Antwerp, Brussels, Brussels West, Gent, Herstal, Leuven, Liege, Limburg, Muizen, Oostkamp, Wallonia, Zaventem, Zele.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights

Most of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around Brussels.

Digital Realty, LCL, and Datacenter United are the largest data center operators in the market

The regulations & restrictions in Tier 1 European data center hubs have made big players to explore Brussels as an alternative location for new data centers.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (35 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (ZUR1 or ZH5)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (4 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this Belgium Data Center Colocation Market Database include:

Art Data Centres

Atlantic Hub

Avaio

BT Ireland

Cork Internet eXchange

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Echelon Data Centres

EdgeConneX

Eircom

Energia Data Centre

EngineNode

Equinix

GreenScale

JCD Group

K2 Data Centres

Keppel Data Centres

Nautilus Data Technologies

Prescient Data Centres

Pure Data Center

ServeCentric

Sungard Availability Services

T5 Data Centers

Vantage Data Centers

Viatel

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

