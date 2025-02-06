The Impact of Demographic Shifts on the Future of Beauty and Personal Care: Adapting Now to Ageing Concerns Will Give Beauty Companies a Head Start in a World with More Mature Consumers

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Impact of Demographic Shifts on the Future of Beauty and Personal Care" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The population is becoming older, but at different paces around the world. With larger cohorts entering older adulthood, beauty brands are following individuals for longer periods of time. Addressing the transformations and evolving needs that come with age will be a critical priority for beauty and personal care players, since all aspects of beauty consumption (e.g. product benefits, packaging sizes, category demand, etc) will be impacted by population growth, ageing, and births and fertility.

Key findings

Beauty brands must rethink their portfolios and positioning amid shrinking households and fewer children

Single person households are the fastest growing household type globally and in every region. This trend reflects broader social changes brought about by urbanisation, delayed marriage, and declining birth and fertility rates. The impact on beauty can range from greater demand for smaller pack sizes, lower demand for baby and child-specific products, and even to a pivot from beauty brands to pet care offerings. Fewer consumers does not mean less demand - it is about catering to a more discerning audience with elevated expectations.

Beauty brands with a deep understanding of their target generation will successfully build loyalty

Millennials make up the largest cohort in the biggest beauty markets, but Generations Alpha and Z are projected to account for the bulk of the population in the fastest-growing beauty markets. To attract Gen Alpha, beauty brands adultify categories and focus on fun, while Gen Z is looking for gentle formulas and preventative benefits. Millennials seek out preventative solutions and clinical approaches while Gen X is looking for solutions-orientated beauty products, efficacy and age-positivity.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Key population and demographic shifts impacting future beauty consumption

All aspects of beauty and personal care consumption impacted by demographic changes

An ageing population

The population is becoming older, but at different paces around the world

With larger cohorts entering older adulthood, brands follow individuals for longer

Key ageing demographic turning points in top three beauty and personal care markets

Purchasing power fluctuates by country, but at world level, older generations rank highest

Despite higher purchasing power, Baby Boomers purchase beauty least frequently

Across generations and countries, value for money, quality and suitability are key factors

Domohorn: Winning Japanese Baby Boomers through direct marketing

Adapting now to ageing concerns will give head start in world with more mature consumers

Shrinking households

Single person households are the fastest growing household globally and in every region

Higher fertility rates not a guarantee of growth for baby and child-specific products…

…but rising age of mother at childbirth contributes to premiumisation and elevated offerings

Mustela: Navigating the quantity-quality trade-off in baby and child-specific products

Shrinking households to impact pack sizes, genderless positioning and private label

Beauty players pivot to adjacent segments such as pet care grooming, shampoo and perfume

Households maintain active beauty routines, especially those with children and other adults

Prioritise premiumisation , multifunctionality and gender-neutral amid shrinking households

Generational beauty

Generations Alpha and Z will account for the bulk of fastest-growing beauty markets

The line between generations becomes increasingly blurred

To attract Gen Alpha, beauty brands adultify categories and focus on fun

Digitally-native Gen Z is value-driven and price-sensitive

To attract Generation Z, beauty brands focus on gentle formulas and prevention

Millennials are developing more extensive hair care routines, compared to previous year

Millennials seek out preventative solutions and clinical approaches

To reach Gen X , beauty brands need to balance between digital and traditional info sources

Gen X is looking for solutions-orientated beauty products, efficacy and age-positivity

From Ingredient-Led to Medicalization with the Epidemiological and Silver Economy Shifts

Brands with a deep understanding of their target generation will successfully build loyalty

Conclusion

Recommendations/Opportunities for growth

Evolution of demographic dynamics and the beauty and personal care industry

Questions we are asking

