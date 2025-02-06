Rocky’s new Saskatoon location brings its full selection of natural products to Saskatchewan

SASKATOON. Saskatchewan , Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky (Rocky Mountain Soap Co.), a proudly woman co-owned and Canadian brand, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest storefront in Saskatoon’s Midtown Mall. Rocky is excited to welcome the public to experience the brand’s first location in Saskatchewan with a grand opening event on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We are so excited to bring the Rocky Mountain Soap experience to Saskatoon,” said Karina Birch, Rocky co-owner and CEO. “We have been formulating and manufacturing natural everyday essentials to nurture the face, body and hair for 25 years and having our full line of products now available in Saskatchewan is such a milestone for the Rocky team.”

Centred around a sensorial sink-side hand care treatment, the grand opening event will offer guests an immersive experience that makes it easier to enjoy Rocky’s full selection of products. The first 100 guests will also receive a free bar of cold-process lemongrass soap with any purchase during the event.

Date: Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Midtown Mall, Saskatoon (main level)

Parking Details: Discounted for the first 100 customers

Crafted with care in the heart of the Canadian Rockies, Rocky’s products have been available through small distributors across Saskatchewan for some time. However, this new store marks the first in-store opportunity for customers to explore the full range of product offerings and represents a new chapter for the company as it expands its reach.

“Rocky is deeply committed to fostering meaningful connections with our customers and offering effective, natural products that they can trust,” continued Birch. “We can’t wait to celebrate with the Saskatoon community and welcome them into our new space this weekend!”

This latest store opening reflects an evolved vision with refreshed branding and an enhanced customer experience. Located on the main level of Midtown Mall, the design of the Saskatoon location emphasizes a connection to nature, incorporating natural materials and immersive sensory elements, including a unique signature sink.

Recently celebrating its 25th anniversary, Rocky’s growth from a small business with one employee to producing more than 350 products in Canmore, Alta., the company plans to continue expanding across Canada in 2025. With two more locations set to open in Ontario later this year, Rocky’s footprint is set to reach a total of 15 locations by the end of the year.

To learn more about Rocky and its products, visit the store online at www.rockymountainsoap.com.

About Rocky Mountain Soap Co.

For 25 years, Rocky has been formulating natural everyday essentials that nurture your face, body, and hair, all crafted with care in the Canadian Rockies.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Leanna Kruk

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

403-390-2170

lkruk@brooklinepr.com