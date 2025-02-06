Rayse Owns ‘Agent Value’ – A Bold New Approach to PropTech That Transforms the Agent-Client Relationship

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rayse is redefining the real estate technology landscape, establishing itself as the undisputed leader in Agent Value. Unlike traditional PropTech, which has focused on automation and disintermediation, Rayse takes a completely different approach. One that amplifies the agent’s role rather than diminishing it. Built by a unique collaboration of industry experts, top-performing agents, and visionary creatives from outside the real estate world, Rayse is not just another platform. It’s a reimagination of how real estate technology should work.

By blending cutting-edge design, structured transparency, and deep industry knowledge, Rayse delivers an experience that is both radically different and instantly indispensable. Nothing in the industry looks, feels, or functions like Rayse. From the way it presents information to the way it strengthens the agent-client bond, this platform introduces a level of clarity and engagement that real estate has never seen before.

Rayse: The Platform That Proves Agent Value

Rayse isn’t just a tool, it is a strategic advantage. It ensures that homebuyers don’t just experience the process; they understand it. For too long, agents have struggled to demonstrate their true impact, buried beneath a sea of unstructured information and disconnected tools. Rayse changes that by structuring the entire home-buying experience around the agent’s expertise.

Core features that make Agent Value visible:

Rayse Buyer’s Presentation – A groundbreaking tool that transforms the initial consultation into a structured, high-impact experience. Instead of vague explanations, buyers get a clear, engaging journey that shows exactly how their agent adds value at every step.

Client Portal – Unlike static transaction trackers, Rayse delivers a real-time, fully transparent client experience that keeps buyers informed without overwhelming them. From offer comparisons to tour feedback, buyers get what they need, while agents control the narrative.

Closing Report – The final, undeniable proof of an agent’s value. Every strategic decision, every negotiation win, and every key milestone is documented, making it crystal clear why a great agent makes all the difference.



A New Vision for Real Estate Technology

For years, PropTech has chased automation, assuming that technology should replace agents. Rayse takes the opposite stance: technology should elevate agents, making their expertise more visible and their client relationships stronger. This fresh approach - shaped by a diverse team of real estate professionals, outside-the-box designers, and top-tier creatives - has resulted in a platform that feels more intuitive, more dynamic, and more impactful than anything the industry has seen before.

“The problem with traditional PropTech is that it focuses on process, not people,” says Rayse CoCeo, Christian Dwiggins. “We’ve built Rayse to show what agents actually do to prove their value in a way that clients can actually see and feel. This isn’t a gradual improvement on old systems. It’s a completely new way of thinking about real estate technology.”

About Rayse

Rayse is the real estate platform designed to prove Agent Value at every step of the home-buying journey. Built with industry expertise and creative innovation, Rayse offers a radically different experience. One that prioritizes transparency, client confidence, and agent success.

For more information about Rayse and its transformative impact on the real estate industry, please visit www.rayse.com or contact pr@rayse.com . Additional company announcements may be found at https://www.rayse.com/blog/ .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c75d377-aceb-44c2-81f3-d74ac1abfba7