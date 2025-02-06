E Ink Partners with MIT Solve to Launch Innovation Prize for Global Challenges

BILLERICA, Mass., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Ink (8069.TW), the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in ePaper technology, announced today its collaboration with MIT Solve, an initiative of the Massachusetts Institute for Technology with a mission to drive innovation to solve world challenges. The E Ink Innovation Prize will award up to $300,000 over the next three years to teams helping solve the world’s most pressing issues.

“This partnership with MIT Solve underscores our commitment to leveraging ePaper technology to address some of the world's most pressing challenges,” said Johnson Lee, CEO, E Ink. “We believe that by supporting innovation, we can make a significant impact on global issues and drive sustainable change.”

The inaugural E Ink Solve Global Challenge opened for applications on February 3, 2025, with prize recipients selected in August, and official project kick off in September. The E Ink Innovation Prize is open to solutions that utilize ePaper materials, technology, or displays to address problems of global importance in any of Solve’s areas of impact, including topics such as architecture, education, or intercultural understanding.

“Working with E Ink, a company that originally spun out of the MIT Media Lab in 1997, is a full circle moment,” said Hala Hanna, Executive Director of MIT Solve. “This level of support is what drives scale and transformational impact. We look forward to working alongside E Ink to advance pivotal tech-based solutions that create a better future for all.”

MIT Solve finds and supports tech-based solutions to global challenges through open innovation challenges and partnerships, and in part with its collaboration with E Ink, aims to achieve a more sustainable and equitable future for all. The Innovation prize will be awarded to up to four Solver teams, with additional support from E Ink through project implementation. To learn more or to apply, please visit https://solve.mit.edu/challenges .

E Ink continues to receive recognition across its climate strategy, privacy protection, and business ethics, with its ongoing inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) and the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index (DJSI Emerging Markets). The company has revised its 2025 renewable energy goal to RE65, aiming for RE100 across all operations. Additionally, E Ink's displays have been recognized for their environmental contributions, with 99.9% of product sales revenue qualifying as green revenue and is noted for its energy efficiency and eye health benefits, being the first display technology to receive certification from the International Dark-Sky Association.

Solve is an initiative of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) with a mission to drive innovation to solve world challenges. Solve is a marketplace for social impact innovation. Through open innovation challenges, Solve finds incredible tech-based social innovators from all around the world. Solve then brings together MIT's ecosystem and a community of supporters to fund and scale these innovators to help them drive lasting, transformational impact. Join Solve on this journey at solve.mit.edu .

