AmpliTech Group’s 5G Division Receives Initial Order For Three Configurations Of The Company’s Suite of 5G ORAN Radios

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal processing components for satellite, Public and Private 5G, and other communications networks, including the design of complete 5G/6G systems and a global distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuits assembly, today announced the receipt of a purchase order by its 5G Division to provide three different 5G ORAN Radio configurations.

The end user, OREX SAI, is a leading global player in the telecommunications sector, specializing in the development and deployment of Open Radio Access Networks (ORAN) and cutting-edge communication technologies. With a commitment to building flexible, scalable, and innovative networks, OREX SAI serves a broad range of industries with state-of-the-art solutions designed to meet the future demands of global communications infrastructure. This initial order, valued in excess of US$500,000 is a significant milestone in AmpliTech’s continued efforts to expand its global market share in the rapidly growing sector of ORAN (Open Radio Access Networks) radio networks. Follow on orders are expected to occur and be delivered within our FY2025.

The purchase order covers three distinct ORAN radio bands and is expected to be delivered by Q2 of AmpliTech’s current fiscal year. This accomplishment underscores AmpliTech’s leadership position in providing reliable, innovative, and high-performance solutions that meet the increasing demand for flexible and scalable 5G infrastructure globally.

“We are very pleased about participating in this initial purchase order for our 5G ORAN radio networks, said Fawad Maqbool, CEO of AmpliTech Group. “This order not only strengthens our relationship with this strategic organization but also marks a key step forward in our mission to create a dominant global presence in the ORAN radio networks space. This order further validates the value and capabilities of our 5G solutions, provides valuable brand awareness to the 5G industry and help us in our strategy to become a preferred US provider for top-tier, 5G technology-driven organizations worldwide.”

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising five divisions—AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services—is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com.

About OREX SAI

NTT DOCOMO established the O-RAN ALLIANCE with leading global telecommunication operators in February 2018 and launched the world's first nationwide Open RAN 5G service in Japan in March 2020. Since introducing the OREX® brand in February 2023, NTT DOCOMO has been supporting Open RAN verifications for global telecom operators to help realize more open mobile networks around the world. NEC, having delivered Open RAN solutions to telecom operators in Japan and other countries, was selected by NTT DOCOMO as a vendor for virtualized radio access networks (vRANs), one of NTT DOCOMO's 5G commercial services in Japan. With extensive experience in building communication infrastructure around the world, NEC offers strong system integration (SI) capabilities.

Both companies have been working towards realizing Open RAN together with OREX PARTNERS. As they enter a phase of full-fledged overseas expansion, establishing a system for providing products and services locally has become a challenge. By leveraging NTT DOCOMO's expertise in Open RAN and NEC's overseas footprint and global SI capabilities, they have decided to establish OREX SAI specializing in Open RAN business, enabling them to quickly develop overseas business infrastructure. For additional information please visit https://orexsai.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things, that this initial order will lead to further development and work from this end user. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

