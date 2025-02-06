TAB Bank Finishes 2024 Providing Nearly 300 Companies with $57 Million in Loans for Growth and Operations

Q4 2024 funding includes factoring, asset-based and equipment loans, small business lines of credit and more for companies in transportation, manufacturing and distribution, e-commerce, maintenance, logistics and other industries

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank provided nearly 300 companies with more than $57 million in funding in the fourth quarter of 2024. The financing includes factoring, asset-based and equipment loans, small business lines of credit and more for companies in transportation, manufacturing and distribution, e-commerce, maintenance, logistics and other industries. TAB Bank offers vital capital to help companies meet their growth and success goals.

Highlights of the largest Q4 2024 deals include:

$20 million—Funding numerous companies for their equipment needs.

$12 million—Steel Capital Management, a New York City-based finance company specializing in e-commerce solutions.

$11 million—Providing almost 100 small businesses with lines of credit for growth.

$5 million—A transportation maintenance solutions company in Dallas, Texas.

$4 million—A Kentucky company that owns, operates and manages multi-tenant communication tower sites across the U.S.



For more than 25 years, TAB Bank’s core business has been financing over-the-road truckers and the broader transportation industry. This quarter, TAB Bank provided term loans and lines of credit ranging from $40,000 to $300,000 to transportation and logistics companies to help create consistent operational cash flow.

“The most successful companies grow by compounding their returns, and using strategic debt financing can be a powerful tool to fuel that growth,” said Terri K. Lins, Chief Credit Officer at TAB Bank. “Our focus is to create financing programs tailored to each company's specific goals—whether expanding inventory, investing in new equipment or ramping up marketing and promotions. We succeed when we help our customers leverage money in the right way to maximize their growth potential.”

The bank’s services include working capital, equipment financing, term loans, lines of credit and commercial real estate loans. TAB Bank’s specialists ensure each client is matched with the right financial product for their industry and growth stage. The bank supports businesses with stellar credit and those without, requiring alternative assessments. To determine creditworthiness, the bank considers various factors, such as income and operational history.

