Indonesia Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook, Growth, Revenue and Competitive Landscape: 7.2% CAGR is Forecast During 2024-2030 with the Low-Cost Green Vehicle (LCGV) Program Set to Stimulate Demand

Indonesia's commercial vehicle market is experiencing moderate growth, propelled by the flourishing e-commerce landscape and escalating import-export trade. The nation's burgeoning e-commerce industry, amassing over $43 billion in revenue, has intensified the necessity for efficient transportation and delivery solutions. This confluence of trade expansion and e-commerce proliferation has catalysed a heightened demand for commercial vehicles to facilitate seamless goods movement across the archipelago.
However, after two years rebound from the pandemic slows. Sharp interest rate hikes by the central bank over the last year, from 3.5% to 6%, have dampened consumer demand, particularly for large purchases such as commercial vehicles. Furthermore, economic growth in Indonesia moderated in the third quarter of 2023, to 4.9% year on year from 5.2% in the second quarter, reflecting a decline in government spending and weaker exports.
Indonesia's Commercial Vehicle Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2024F-2030F. The Indonesian commercial vehicle market is poised for substantial growth in upcoming years, buoyed by strategic government initiatives and robust economic prospects.
The Low-Cost Green Vehicle (LCGV) program, which provides tax incentives for eco-friendly commercial vehicles is set to stimulate market demand by incentivising the adoption of sustainable transportation solutions. Moreover, the government's unwavering focus on infrastructure development, exemplified by ambitious projects like the National Strategic Projects, would drive the requirement for specialized commercial vehicles to support construction activities.
Furthermore, the development of the new capital city, Nusantara, with an estimated cost of $35 billion for housing and commercial expansion, coupled with advancements in education, healthcare, and high-tech industries, is expected to bolster the demand for commercial vehicles significantly. The surge in demand would be further augmented by the allocation of $412 billion for infrastructure projects under the 2020-2024 National Mediu.
Report Segmentation
Market Segmentation by Vehicle Types
- Trucks held a significant share of Indonesia commercial vehicle industry revenue in 2023 due to their pivotal role in transporting freight across diverse terrains. Furthermore, the relocation of the capital city from Jakarta to East Kalimantan has spurred infrastructure development, driving increased demand for commercial trucks in the market.
Market Segmentation by Application
- In 2023, Logistic sector acquired the highest revenue share owing to rapid growth in of e-commerce sector along with urbanization trends, infrastructure upgrades, and cost-effective LCV operations. Moreover, the versatile LCVs cater to diverse logistics needs, from last-mile deliveries to transporting goods for thriving SMEs, driving their highest market share.
Market Segmentation by Region
- Java has the acquired highest volume share in Indonesia's commercial vehicle market due to its economic significance, high population density, developed infrastructure, rapid urbanization, extensive industrial activity, and key role in trade and commerce. These factors drive substantial demand for commercial vehicles for logistics and transportation needs.
Report Scope:
- 10 Years Market Numbers
- Historical Data Starting from 2020 to 2023
- Forecast Data until 2030
- Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market
- Major Upcoming Developments and Projects
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Indonesia Commercial Vehicle Overview
3.1. Indonesia Commercial Vehicle Market Revenues and Volume (2020-2030F)
3.2. Indonesia Commercial Vehicle Market Industry Life Cycle
3.3. Indonesia Commercial Vehicle Market Porter's Five Forces Model
3.4. Indonesia Commercial Vehicle Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Vehicle Type (2023 & 2030F)
3.5. Indonesia Commercial Vehicle Market Volume Share and Volume, By Vehicle Type (2023 & 2030F)
4. Indonesia Commercial Vehicle Market Dynamics
5. Indonesia Commercial Vehicle Market Evolution & Trends
6. Indonesia Commercial Vehicle Market Overview, By Light Commercial Vehicle
7. Indonesia Commercial Vehicle Market Overview, By Light Commercial Vehicle
7.1. Indonesia Small Commercial Vehicle Market Volume Share and Volume, By Tonnage (2020-2030F)
7.2. Indonesia Small Commercial Vehicle Market Revenue Share and Revenue, By Tonnage (2020-2030F)
8. Indonesia Commercial Vehicle Market Overview, By Light Commercial Vehicle
8.1. Indonesia Light Commercial Vehicle Market Volume Share and Volume, By Tonnage (2020-2030F)
8.2. Indonesia Light Commercial Vehicle Market Volume Share and Volume, By Application (2020-2030F)
9. Indonesia Commercial Vehicle Market Overview, By Trucks
9.1. Indonesia Trucks Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Tonnage (2020-2030F)
9.2. Indonesia Trucks Market Volume Share and Volume, By Tonnage (2020-2030F)
9.3. Indonesia Trucks Market Volume Share and Volume, By Application (2020-2030F)
9.4. Indonesia Logistics Trucks Market Volume Share and Volume, By Tonnage (2020-2030F)
9.5. Indonesia Mining & Construction Trucks Market Volume Share and Volume, By Tonnage (2020-2030F)
9.6. Indonesia Industrial Trucks Market Volume Share and Volume, By Tonnage (2020-2030F)
10. Indonesia Commercial Vehicle Market Overview, By Buses & Coaches
10.1. Indonesia Buses & Coaches Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Seating Capacity (2020-2030F)
10.2. Indonesia Buses & Coaches Market Volume Share and Volume, By Seating Capacity (2020-2030F)
10.3. Indonesia Buses & Coaches Market Volume Share and Volume, By Application (2020-2030F)
10.4. Indonesia Transit Buses & Coaches Market Volume Share and Volume, By Seating Capacity (2020-2030F)
10.5. Indonesia Intercity Buses & Coaches Market Volume Share and Volume, By Seating Capacity (2020-2030F)
10.6. Indonesia School & Colleges Buses & Coaches Market Volume Share and Volume, By Seating Capacity (2020-2030F)
11. Indonesia Commercial Vehicle Market Overview, By Regions
11.1. Indonesia Commercial Vehicle Market Volume Share and Volumes, By Regions (2020-2030F)
11.2. Indonesia Sumatra Region Commercial Vehicle Market Volume Share and Volumes, By Application (2020-2030F)
11.3. Indonesia Java Region Commercial Vehicle Market Volume Share and Volumes, By Application (2020-2030F)
11.4. Indonesia Kalimantan Region Commercial Vehicle Market Volume Share and Volumes, By Application (2020-2030F)
11.5. Indonesia Nusa Tenggara Region Commercial Vehicle Market Volume Share and Volumes, By Application (2020-2030F)
11.6. Indonesia Sulawesi Region Commercial Vehicle Market Volume Share and Volumes, By Application (2020-2030F)
11.7. Indonesia Maluku Islands & Papua Region Commercial Vehicle Market Volume Share and Volumes, By Application (2020-2030F)
12. Indonesia Commercial Vehicle Market Overview, By Tonnage
12.1 Indonesia Commercial Vehicle Market Volumes Share, By Tonnage
12.2 Indonesia Commercial Vehicle Market Volumes, By Tonnage
13. Indonesia Commercial Vehicle- Importation, Homologation & Registration Analysis
13.1 Indonesia Commercial Vehicle Market - Importation Analysis
13.2 Indonesia Commercial Vehicle Market - Import Duty Analysis
13.3 Indonesia Commercial Vehicle Market - Homologation & Registration Analysis
13.4 Indonesia Commercial Vehicle Market - Homologation Process Cost & Timeline Analysis
14. Indonesia Commercial Vehicle- EV Adoption
15. Indonesia Commercial Vehicle- Emission Norms Analysis
16. Indonesia Commercial Vehicle- Domestic Registration Analysis
17. Indonesia Commercial Vehicle- Overloading Analysis
18. Indonesia Commercial Vehicle- 8.5 Ton Truck Price-Break Up And Value Chain Analysis
19. Indonesia Commercial Vehicle- Key Performance Indicators
20. Indonesia Commercial Vehicle- Opportunity Assessment
20.1 Indonesia Commercial Vehicle Market Opportunity Assessment, By Vehicle Type
20.2 Indonesia Commercial Vehicle Market Opportunity Assessment, By Region
21. Indonesia Commercial Vehicle- Competitive Landscape
21.1 Indonesia Light Commercial Vehicle Market Volume Share, By Companies, 2023
21.2 Indonesia Trucks Market Volume Share, By Companies, 2023
21.3 Indonesia Buses & Coaches Market Volume Share, By Companies, 2023
21.4 Indonesia Commercial Vehicle Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Technical Parameters
21.5 Indonesia Commercial Vehicle Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters
22. Company Profiles
- PT Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Sales Indonesia (MMKSI)
- PT. Isuzu Astra Motor Indonesia
- PT. Hino Motors Indonesia
- PT. Toyota-Astra Motor
- Suzuki Indonesia
- PT Astra Daihatsu Motor
- PT Daimler Commercial Vehicle Indonesia
- Astra International UD Trucks
- Scania Group
- PT. TATA Motors Indonesia
