Indonesia Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook, Growth, Revenue and Competitive Landscape: 7.2% CAGR is Forecast During 2024-2030 with the Low-Cost Green Vehicle (LCGV) Program Set to Stimulate Demand

Indonesia's commercial vehicle market is experiencing moderate growth, propelled by the flourishing e-commerce landscape and escalating import-export trade. The nation's burgeoning e-commerce industry, amassing over $43 billion in revenue, has intensified the necessity for efficient transportation and delivery solutions. This confluence of trade expansion and e-commerce proliferation has catalysed a heightened demand for commercial vehicles to facilitate seamless goods movement across the archipelago.

However, after two years rebound from the pandemic slows. Sharp interest rate hikes by the central bank over the last year, from 3.5% to 6%, have dampened consumer demand, particularly for large purchases such as commercial vehicles. Furthermore, economic growth in Indonesia moderated in the third quarter of 2023, to 4.9% year on year from 5.2% in the second quarter, reflecting a decline in government spending and weaker exports.



Indonesia's Commercial Vehicle Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2024F-2030F. The Indonesian commercial vehicle market is poised for substantial growth in upcoming years, buoyed by strategic government initiatives and robust economic prospects.

The Low-Cost Green Vehicle (LCGV) program, which provides tax incentives for eco-friendly commercial vehicles is set to stimulate market demand by incentivising the adoption of sustainable transportation solutions. Moreover, the government's unwavering focus on infrastructure development, exemplified by ambitious projects like the National Strategic Projects, would drive the requirement for specialized commercial vehicles to support construction activities.



Furthermore, the development of the new capital city, Nusantara, with an estimated cost of $35 billion for housing and commercial expansion, coupled with advancements in education, healthcare, and high-tech industries, is expected to bolster the demand for commercial vehicles significantly. The surge in demand would be further augmented by the allocation of $412 billion for infrastructure projects under the 2020-2024 National Mediu.

Trucks held a significant share of Indonesia commercial vehicle industry revenue in 2023 due to their pivotal role in transporting freight across diverse terrains. Furthermore, the relocation of the capital city from Jakarta to East Kalimantan has spurred infrastructure development, driving increased demand for commercial trucks in the market.

In 2023, Logistic sector acquired the highest revenue share owing to rapid growth in of e-commerce sector along with urbanization trends, infrastructure upgrades, and cost-effective LCV operations. Moreover, the versatile LCVs cater to diverse logistics needs, from last-mile deliveries to transporting goods for thriving SMEs, driving their highest market share.

Java has the acquired highest volume share in Indonesia's commercial vehicle market due to its economic significance, high population density, developed infrastructure, rapid urbanization, extensive industrial activity, and key role in trade and commerce. These factors drive substantial demand for commercial vehicles for logistics and transportation needs.

