GDB Selects Compliant™ to Provide Customers the Tools Necessary to Address Data Privacy Regulation in Media

SAO PAULO, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GDB, an adtech provider of data-driven marketing solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Compliant , the technology brands rely on for data compliance1. The partnership enables GDB’s advertisers, agencies, and publisher partners in Latin America to exercise greater oversight of the data flows around the media they buy and sell. Leveraging Compliant's global database of publisher compliance scores, clients can measure, activate, and optimize their safe media programmatic campaigns, enhancing the quality of their media investments by filtering out low-compliance impressions and prioritizing publishers and supply sources that surpass industry standards.

This partnership addresses the real need in the digital advertising industry for a global metric for data compliance, specifically addressing privacy regulations like LGPD and the technological barriers that are disrupting the fundamentals of digital advertising.

“Data compliance of the digital media supply is quickly becoming an area of concern and interest for advertisers in Brazil as it is around the world,” said Guilherme Soter, CEO and founder. “We are excited to partner with Compliant to offer a solution that enables our clients to ensure best practices around privacy and data compliance in their media purchases.”

Compliant’s proprietary AI-driven audit technology evaluates the data collection practices and risk profile of a website across up to 60 factors. The company’s suite of data compliance solutions measure systematic privacy and compliance risks across owned-and-operated media and paid media, allowing companies to benchmark risk by market, category and brand.

Campaign Compliance Index (CCI): All GDB client campaigns in Latin America can use the Campaign Compliance Index (CCI) score. This score helps clients understand how successful their media campaigns are in achieving their regulatory and ethical data collection responsibilities. GDB Safe Media campaigns can also be curated using the data compliance metrics to optimize both media quality and effectiveness.

Publisher Compliance Index (PCI): All GDB clients will have access to PCI data signals for media curation. Brands and agencies can use this information to optimize media campaigns, increase media quality and achieve better campaign outcomes. PCI data can also help brands and agencies better evaluate programmatic supply options, direct publisher partnerships and assist in media negotiations.

"We are thrilled to provide GDB clients with the tools they need to help be compliant with data privacy regulations," said Jamie Barnard, CEO and co-founder, Compliant. "In the ever-changing digital advertising landscape, quality data is imperative for precise targeting and effective campaigns. Gaining access to our PCI and CCI will assure GDB clients that their digital media investments align with compliance standards and deliver results.”

About Compliant

Compliant is a leading provider of data compliance solutions for digital marketing, offering data, actionable insights and proprietary tools to brands, agencies and publishers. The company assesses data integrity across owned and paid media, delivering benchmarks by market, category, and brand. By prioritizing quality media and real audiences, Compliant helps advertisers reduce waste, avoid risk, and deliver greater performance. Data compliance is quickly becoming a media standard, and Compliant is leading the charge with data integrity for digital advertising. Led by industry veterans Elliot Bell (formerly of Facebook), Magid Souhami (formerly of P&G), and Jamie Barnard (formerly of Unilever), the founding team offers expertise in privacy, digital governance, and compliance technology. Compliant is a strategic partner of the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) and works closely with the Association of National Advertisers (ANA). Learn more at www.compliant.global .

About GDB

GDB is the adtech pioneer of SafeMedia. Our mission is to help brands build a relationship of trust with their audience, through assertive, relevant and secure digital communication. Our purpose: to offer the best user experience with digital advertising, through technology and respect for privacy. For more information, visit https://www.gdb.net .

1 Data compliance refers to brands' legal, regulatory, and ethical responsibilities when using consumer data for marketing and advertising, including processing personally identifiable information (PII) in line with applicable laws and industry best practices.

Contact

Compliant@kitehillpr.com

724-787-1565

